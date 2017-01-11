Cars

You Won't Believe What Aston Martin Just Rolled Out

By Published On 03/03/2015 By Published On 03/03/2015
Aston Martin DBX Concept
Aston Martin

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

Following just behind the jaw-droppingly gorgeous Vulcan, Aston Martin just took the wrapper off its new all-electric concept. It's called the Aston Martin DBX, and while it's not slated for production, it does give you an idea of what Aston's thinking for the future.

Related

related

All Hail Aston Martin's Street-Legal Race Car

related

Jaguar & Land Rover just announced their sinister Bond Cars for Spectre

related

All Hail Aston Martin's Street-Legal Race Car
Aston Martin DBX Concept
Aston Martin

It looks like the most luxurious way one can go off-roading, and it's purely a concept that will never see anyone's garage.

In the words of Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer, the DBX is about allowing designers to "expand their thinking beyond conventions, to explore what the future of luxury GT motoring would look like in years ahead."

Aston Martin DBX Concept
Aston Martin

You don't have to squint your eyes to find traditional Aston Martin elements here. Every line is reminiscent of a sort of mix between a DB9 and a Vanquish, with some additional bulges here and there to cope with the extra size.

Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin

The DBX uses a quartet of electric motors—one per wheel—each powered by its own battery cells. One of the hidden benefits of such an all-electric drivetrain is the addition of cargo space where the engine no longer resides. In something like an Aston Martin, that theoretically means getting four adults in the car, along with all their luggage.

Aston Martin DBX Concept
Aston Martin

For anyone sitting in the exaggerated avant-garde interior, there's a layer inside the windows so they can all auto-dim, and there are separate HUDs for the driver and passenger. Just to keep everything future-oriented, there are no mirrors, with everything replaced by rear-view cameras.

If it all seems a little too forward thinking for you, don't worry. This is a design study that'll pave the way for Aston to start work on something loosely similar in the future.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's intrigued by the idea of an off-roading Aston, and the implications that would have for 007.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Holy Hell! Ford Is Making a Hybrid Mustang and F-150.

related

READ MORE
The Coolest-Looking Cars That Came Out This Year
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
The Absolute Best Cars of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like