The Aston Martin Thunderbolt Is What Dreams Are Made Of

What you're looking at isn't merely an Aston Martin. The Aston Martin Thunderbolt is a Vanquish that's gone under the knife of the automotive surgeons at Galpin Auto Sports. You may remember Galpin from such cars as the Galpin x Fisker Mustang—this is essentially the same thing, but dressed up in a fine tuxedo.
Galpin has an ace up its sleeve in that Henrik Fisker did GAS's design work. Why does that matter? He used to be Aston Martin's designer, so this is as close as you're ever gonna get to an actual Aston Martin concept.
This is easily one of the most remarkable clocks you'll ever find in an automobile. It's a Swiss Chronograph Skeleton and it's finer than what most people carry on their wrists.
Here's another bit of awe-inspiring tech in the form of an 11-inch curved LCD display from Panasonic. It's the first of its kind.
The wood and leather inside is completely redone by famed furniture maker Natuzzi, and now includes a double champagne holder.
The body is 100% carbon fiber, and is true to Henrik's original lines. As for production, there aren't officially plans to roll these beauties off an assembly line just yet, but Galpin's open to making 'em for certain well-heeled clientele.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He can't stop staring at that clock.