Cars

You Can Own The World's Fastest Street-Legal Car

By Published On 12/15/2014 By Published On 12/15/2014
The Fastest Car Ever Sold
All Photos: Courtesy of BaddGT

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

No, this is not a Ford GT.

Say hello to the BaddGT: the Guinness Book of World Records holder for the fastest street legal car in the world, having hit 283 mph in the standing mile. To put it another way, this car can do Mach 0.37. And you can buy one today.

Related

related

The 200 mph Grudge Match Winning Ford GT40

related

We Demand You Watch This GT40 Roadster Racing In The Rain At Le Mans

related

The 200 mph Grudge Match Winning Ford GT40
The Fastest Car Ever Sold

To give those numbers some context, a Bugatti Veyron takes over five miles to hit its top speed. And that number falls about 20 mph short of the BaddGT's. Drag race against a fighter jet? Yeah, it'll win that too...well, until afterburners kick in anyways.

The Fastest Car Ever Sold

The engine's as much a work of art as it is an imposing beast. Somewhere underneath all that piping for the massive twin turbos and the exhaust is the motor, and it's throwing down an impressive 1,860 hp. Zero to 60 mph takes just two and a half seconds, triple digit speeds are only 5.3 seconds away, and by the time you've finished this sentence, the car's already blasting past 200 mph.

The Fastest Car Ever Sold

And if you're thinking this is just a stripped down one trick pony, it isn't. The car has a full interior, sound system, the works...not to mention a two year, 24,000-mile warranty and driver training so you don't kill yourself pulling out of the dealership.

BaddGT is producing them now—all you've gotta do is give 'em a call, throw down some cash, and they'll put one together for you.

The goal for 2015 is to prove the car's capacity above 300 mph. Think about that for a second. Technically, if you really wanted to, you could eat up your entire warranty in just four days.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's never driven at 300 mph, or 200 mph. He hopes to change one of those in 2015.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why Sneakers Are Actually Terrible Shoes to Drive In

related

READ MORE
The Coolest Cars at the LA Auto Show This Year
Car Show

related

READ MORE
Mercedes' Crazy New Headlights Are Basically Magic

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like