You Can Own The World's Fastest Street-Legal Car

No, this is not a Ford GT.
Say hello to the BaddGT: the Guinness Book of World Records holder for the fastest street legal car in the world, having hit 283 mph in the standing mile. To put it another way, this car can do Mach 0.37. And you can buy one today.
To give those numbers some context, a Bugatti Veyron takes over five miles to hit its top speed. And that number falls about 20 mph short of the BaddGT's. Drag race against a fighter jet? Yeah, it'll win that too...well, until afterburners kick in anyways.
The engine's as much a work of art as it is an imposing beast. Somewhere underneath all that piping for the massive twin turbos and the exhaust is the motor, and it's throwing down an impressive 1,860 hp. Zero to 60 mph takes just two and a half seconds, triple digit speeds are only 5.3 seconds away, and by the time you've finished this sentence, the car's already blasting past 200 mph.
And if you're thinking this is just a stripped down one trick pony, it isn't. The car has a full interior, sound system, the works...not to mention a two year, 24,000-mile warranty and driver training so you don't kill yourself pulling out of the dealership.
BaddGT is producing them now—all you've gotta do is give 'em a call, throw down some cash, and they'll put one together for you.
The goal for 2015 is to prove the car's capacity above 300 mph. Think about that for a second. Technically, if you really wanted to, you could eat up your entire warranty in just four days.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's never driven at 300 mph, or 200 mph. He hopes to change one of those in 2015.