$18M Worth of Cars Found In A French Barn Are For Sale

Sixty years ago, a man named Roger Baillon owned a successful transport company in western France and began collecting some of the most beautiful and important cars the world has ever known.

For nearly two decades, he built up one of the finest collections in all of Europe, until his company "suffered a setback" in the 1970s. This "setback" forced him to sell over 50 of his beloved cars, but he was able to keep 60 of them. They sat on his property, untended, for four decades. Inevitably, time took its toll and rotted the cars to various degrees while they slowly faded from memory.

But now, they've finally been found, cataloged and valued around $18,000,000. And in February, they're all going up for sale in what is easily the most eerily beautiful classic car auction of the year, perhaps ever.