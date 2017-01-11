This Is What The Future of Bentley Looks Like

The incredibly sexy stunner you're lovingly gawking at is the Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6. It's a two seater that's been designed as a sort of homage to Bentley's past and future, but more importantly than that, it represents the design direction Bentley's taking. It's potentially the beginning of a whole new lineup of sports cars. Bentley sports cars? Yes, please.
It's always a challenge for designers to make something new that retains a brand's DNA, but when you see the lines, it's clearly nothing but Bentley.
It's also gorgeously high-tech. Note the exquisite detail in the metal grille up front—that's all 3D-printed metal.
A beautiful 12-inch touchscreen fills the center console, which is flanked by Bentley's traditional quilted leather seats to ensure that the interior's just as full of old-English craftsmanship as ever.
And then you get to the wood in the doors. It's quilted too. Seriously; it's been whittled down using a 3D mill, so the walnut can match the leather. How cool is that?
To give the knobs a bit of a textured flourish, they're now made of both copper and steel.
There's no official word on the car's drivetrain, but it's a Bentley, so you can expect all wheel drive and power that's officially classified as a lot.
One last dash pic... for good measure.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He loves the melding of tradition and tech at play here.