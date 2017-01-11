Cars

This Is What The Future of Bentley Looks Like

Published On 03/02/2015
Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6
Bentley

The incredibly sexy stunner you're lovingly gawking at is the Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6. It's a two seater that's been designed as a sort of homage to Bentley's past and future, but more importantly than that, it represents the design direction Bentley's taking. It's potentially the beginning of a whole new lineup of sports cars. Bentley sports cars? Yes, please.

Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6
Bentley

It's always a challenge for designers to make something new that retains a brand's DNA, but when you see the lines, it's clearly nothing but Bentley.

Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6
Bentley

It's also gorgeously high-tech. Note the exquisite detail in the metal grille up front—that's all 3D-printed metal.

Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6
Bentley

A beautiful 12-inch touchscreen fills the center console, which is flanked by Bentley's traditional quilted leather seats to ensure that the interior's just as full of old-English craftsmanship as ever.

Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6
Bentley

And then you get to the wood in the doors. It's quilted too. Seriously; it's been whittled down using a 3D mill, so the walnut can match the leather. How cool is that?

Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6
Bentley

To give the knobs a bit of a textured flourish, they're now made of both copper and steel.

Bentlley EXP 10 Speed 6
Bentley

There's no official word on the car's drivetrain, but it's a Bentley, so you can expect all wheel drive and power that's officially classified as a lot.

Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6
Bentley

One last dash pic... for good measure. 


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He loves the melding of tradition and tech at play here.

