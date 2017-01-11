Cars

7 Insanely Jacked Up Adventure Mobiles On EBay

By Published On 03/30/2015 By Published On 03/30/2015
Badass Beasts of eBay
Mattracks
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

People Are Now Drinking Mushroom Coffee for Health Benefits

related

Bumble Introduces Video Component Because You Don't Have Enough to Stress About

related

Behold Lanzhou's Beautiful Hand-Pulled Beef Noodles

"I'm the boss." —Andy Samberg and Seth Rogen, from "Like a Boss"

No matter where you're going, these monsters will have you completely covered...

Related

related

7 Old-School Broncos on eBay Perfect For Spring Break

related

Please God, Let Jeep Make These Concept 4x4's

related

The Ultimate Edition Land Rover Defender
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

related

7 Old-School Broncos on eBay Perfect For Spring Break
Badass Beasts on eBay
webdavdavi

1939 Ford Woodie 4x4

It should go without saying that a proper Woodie wagon with a surfboard on the roof is right at home on any beach. This one takes it a hell of a lot further, though. Its legit Woodie body was rebuilt and mounted to a 1992 Chevy Suburban chassis and has a fresh V8 under the hood, so it's good to go wherever you want. [See more]

Badass Beasts on eBay
marlina145

Boar Conversion Jeep Wrangler Pickup

The relative merits of a Jeep Pickup are hard to argue against: you can seat four people (mostly) comfortably, then toss your cooler/grill/camping equipment in the back and head to the beach or the lake. This is coated in Kevlar, so you can actually drive straight into a forest with no pathways and you won't even get a scratch. [See more]

Badass Beasts on eBay
Wikimedia Commons

Supercharged Hummer H1 on tracks

The bottom line is that it doesn't matter if you're on snow, sand, or in a giant mud pit somewhere—it's virtually impossible to get stuck in this thing unless you're trying to. According to the seller, this is one of just 20 H1s with a supercharger instead of a turbo, and those treads it's sitting on cost over $38,000 when first put on a couple years ago. [See more]

Badass trucks on eBay
classicarivals

Restored 1996 Tacoma 4x4

Don't think of this as a 19-year-old Toyota Tacoma with $20,000 worth of aftermarket off-road goodies on it. Think of it as a newer, bigger, better version of the truck Marty McFly got in the new 1985. [See more]

related

Please God, Let Jeep Make These Concept 4x4's
Badass 4x4s on eBay
Starwood Motors

Starwood's NightHawk Jeep

If this Jeep looks vaguely familiar, that's because you've seen its cousins before. Starwood generally takes brand new Jeeps and converts them into terrain-munching, zombie-kiling, luxury machines. This one's no different. Once you're through staring at the Kevlar-lined exterior, there's a pretty sweet interior that's worth a second or third look. [See more]

Badass 4x4s on eBay
outrageouscustomimports

F-650 Mega Truck

Is this thing actually called a "mega truck?" No. But there's really no other word that properly sums up something that's got six doors, rides on a suspension designed for military use, and can act as a shelter in case of severe weather. [See more]

Badass 4x4s on eBay
roadsterauto-tx

2000 Toyota 4Runner

This might be the smallest truck listed here, but it's also probably the most serious. It's got a supercharger for extra torque, a snorkel for when you've misjudged the depth of a river, and extra lighting for when you can't figure out how to get out of whatever jungle it's in. Basically it's the TRD 4Runner Toyota would build if it didn't have to worry about things like "warranties." [See more]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's all about that '39 Woody.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Most Patriotic Cars For Sale On eBay Motors, July 4th Edition
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Best Cars for Sale on eBay, 8/12/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
7 Brilliant Mercedes Coupes On eBay Fit For Royalty
eBay Seven

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like