Cars

7 Badass Boats And Planes On eBay That Will Make You Sell Your Car

By Published On 03/23/2015 By Published On 03/23/2015
The Best Boats and Planes on eBay
Reets Boatworks
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

"I'm on a boat! I'm on a boat! Everybody look at me 'cause I'm sailin' on a boat!"—The Lonely Island


If you can't get there by car, these are your best bets...
 

Related

related

7 Old-School Broncos on eBay Perfect For Spring Break

related

7 Brawny Muscle Cars on eBay More American Than Apple Pie
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

related

7 Old-School Broncos on eBay Perfect For Spring Break
The Best Boats and Planes for sale on eBay
Wikimedia Commons

Fantrainer 600 Airplane

This plane uses a turbo prop engine that moves a fan located in the back of the aircraft. It was originally designed for use by the German Air Force to train superjet pilots, since it replicates the feel of a small jet. The particular unit for sale is—according to the seller—the very first one produced. It's currently located in Moscow but can be flown just about anywhere. [See more]

The Best boats and planes on ebay
rkm85751

Colt AS 56 Thermal Airship

You're probably thinking something along the lines of, "Holy crap! There's a freaking blimp on eBay!" But alas, there is not. This is technically a thermal airship, which is another way of saying the world's coolest hot air balloon. It has a 25 hp motor on board, which is enough to get it moving, but not enough to carry you if you're over 275 lbs. So, just don't take it anywhere with a buffet. [See more]

The Best boats and planes on ebay
Reets Boatworks

Gentleman's Racer Boat

The boat you're looking at—its name is "Retirement Plan"—is the show boat for Reets Boatworks. It's 26 feet long, has a 330 hp V8 powering the mahogany hull through the water, and despite being four years old, is basically brand new. It's only been powered-up for a total of 26 hours. [See more]

The Best planes and boats on ebay
Javier Carmone

Harmon Rocket 2

A Harmon Rocket is to planes what a hot rod is to cars. It comes as a kit to modify an existing plane and makes it lighter, faster, and more maneuverable. This one's already had all the hard stuff done to it, so all that's left is flying it. [See more]

related

7 Brawny Muscle Cars on eBay More American Than Apple Pie
The best boats and planes for sale on ebay
lifeextreme1

This amazing historic party yacht

This boat was originally built in 1943 in Buffalo, NY, and actually participated in D-Day. After WWII, it was bought by a British company, which sailed it until the 1970s. It's been in Yugoslavia and Croatia ever since, and was converted into a sailing yacht in 2007. The four cabins can fit a total of 150 people comfortably, which isn't bad for a 70-year-old warship. [See more]

The Best Planes and Boats on eBay
CertTrans

1986 Scat Hovercraft

Mechanically, this hovercraft has been gussied up thoroughly, and only has a couple of hours on the engine. What's that mean? It means you can get a fully functional vintage hovercraft for just a few thousand bucks, that's what. [See more]

The Best Boats and Planes on eBay
easy2nvme

This giant houseboat

You're looking at a houseboat that was built for a TV show (Extreme Houseboats, naturally). 2,130 square feet is more than a lot of people's houses, and that's before taking into account the fact that this is a house that comes with its own motors and a 140-inch HD projector. This one's definitely worth a closer look. [See more]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. His house is smaller than that houseboat, and it doesn't even float.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Mustangs on eBay Motors, 4/15/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
7 VW Buses On eBay That Are Begging For A Road Trip
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Most Underrated American Rides on eBay Motors; March 21st
eBay Seven

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like