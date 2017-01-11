5 Custom Motorcycles That Would Make The Fonz Say 'Ayyyyy'

Your weekly CliffsNotes on the best custom motorcycles in the known universe...
Church of Choppers' Harley FXR
This is a bike that's so artfully done, you don't even begin to appreciate it until you've studied it for a while. Over the several years during which this bike was crafted, the builder added more colors than Ted Turner. It somehow doesn't even seem excessive, as it blends in with the completely house-built fuel tank and seat. Better still, it's currently for sale. [See More]
Gasolina's Yamaha SR500 Tracker
From an Australian restaurant-slash-bar-slash bike shop, this is actually a brand new Yamaha made to look like a factory dirt tracker. Everything is actually bolted on—nothing was altered on the frame or the engine—with the intent of one day turning it into a kit. That's not important right now, though. We need more restaurant-bar-bike shops, stat. [See More]
Janus Cycles' "Flying Dutchman" Halcyon 250
Janus is a bit unique: it doesn't consider itself a custom shop, rather preferring the term startup. That's fair enough, considering the models it produces are its own, but this particular one is something else entirely. One of Janus's customers requested an upgraded model of one of the two bikes on offer, and the sidecar-laden beauty you see here is the result. [See More]
Ellaspede's Honda GB250
This bike is the tale of a simple build that kinda snowballed into a ton of work. What started out as a simple headlight relocation wound up being a full rebuilding of the bike from the ground up. It's now nearly mechanically perfect to go with the sweet all black look and new lines that you see here. [See More]
The Spirit of the '70s Triumph Bonneville T100
Talk about a happy ending—this bike was built for a guy whose Buell was stolen from right out front of his London flat. The guy used his insurance money to pay for the build, which started with a 2013 triumph and proceeded to knock back about 50 years from its age. The end result's a bike that seriously looks the business, and combines 1960s looks with modern performance. [See More]
