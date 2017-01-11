Cars

The Best Black Friday-Worthy Rides on eBay, 11/25/14

11/25/2014
The Black Friday Rides of eBay
All Photos: eBay
"Success is having to worry about every damn thing in the world, except money."—Johnny Cash, a.k.a. The Man in Black


While Black Friday's steadily crushing your soul, think of your happy place...which should be easily accessible by the best all-black rides on eBay this week.

Black Friday Rides on eBay

2007 Ferrari F430 Spider Hamann Edition
The Ferrari F430 Spider stands alone as a stunning car, but toss on Hamann’s performance package and suddenly it’s a 550 hp beast with subtle aero tweaks on the front and rear, and a killer exhaust note. [More pics…]

The Black Friday Rides on eBay

1999 Hummer H1
This original Hummer's got all the rugged off-roading cred you could possibly need. Add enough LED lights to land a plane and a roof rack big enough to hold all of Macy’s, and it’s kind of a perfect before/after Black Friday vehicle. [More pics…]

The Best Black Friday Rides on eBay

2011 Lamborghini Gallardo With 2000 HP
Working out is healthy. Think of this 2000 hp Gallardo, built by the noted Lamborghini specialists at Underground Racing, as a workout for your neck. The sheer amount of aftermarket parts on this car trumps even the most aggressive holiday shopping lists. [More pics…]

The Best Black Friday Rides on eBay

2003 Aston Martin Vanquish
In any color, the Vanquish is an extraordinary example of Aston Martin’s beautiful handiwork. At 11-years-old, this one's no different. [More pics...]

The Best Black Friday Rides on eBay

2009 Mercedes G55 AMG
Why yes, you do need a 500 hp G Wagon. Unlike a lot of souped up SUVs, AMG’s beast can still off-road with the best of ‘em, even if that means blasting across an open field to nab the only parking spot left at the mall. [More pics…]

The Best Black Friday Rides on eBay

1995 Land Rover D90 Defender
Defenders are thoroughly awesome, black ones doubly so. This truck should have a special place reserved for it in the annals of coolness as a pristine and tastefully modified Defender that can take you to practically any terrain your heart desires. Or, at least, it can take your mind off the holiday shopping traffic with its visceral awesomeness. [More pics...]

The Best Black Friday Rides on eBay

1996 Porsche 911
This beauty's part of the last generation of legendary air-cooled 911s; the cars whose engines needed only the movement of air to stay within their optimal temperature range. For the Porsche fanatics out there, this was the end of an era, and if you ever wanted to buy one before the prices inevitably skyrocket, the time is now. [More pics...]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's owned two black cars over the years. If he were to ever own another, it would be something like that 993 911.

