12 Boats That James Bond Would Kill For

By Published On 05/08/2015
Boats bond would kill for
Riva

James Bond may be known for his affinity for fine cars and finer women, but that doesn't mean he can't have a little fun on the water too from time to time. These are a dozen real life boats he'd absolutely kill to have access to, including, of course, an actual Aston Martin speedboat.

The best boats for Bond
Laucala Island Resort

DeepFlight Super Falcon Mk II

This is a personal submarine, and it's 100% real. In fact, an enormously wealthy boating enthusiast had an entire yacht made just to carry one of these around. It normally cruises at around 300 feet below sea level, but it can hit over (under?) 900, if it has to. Also: It has air conditioning, just because.

The Best boats for Bond
Wikimedia Commons

The Ady Gil

There’s only one purpose for which this boat was designed: circumnavigating the globe faster than any before it. It succeeded, and it was the boat to take if you wanted to get from Saint-Tropez to Venice as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, it didn’t survive a collision with a Japanese whaling ship (accidental), and currently lies at the bottom of the sea.

Boats Bond Would Kill For
Wikimedia Commons

The Sea Shadow

The US Navy and DARPA worked with Lockheed on this beauty back in the 1980s as an experiment in stealth ships. In addition to its foreboding looks, it features a groundbreaking design with submerged hulls to help keep it steady. If it looks familiar to you, that’s because it was the basis for Elliot Carver’s ship in Tomorrow Never Dies.

The perfect boats for James Bond
Aston Martin

Aston Martin Quintessence AM37

Aston Martin just announced its first speedboat, designed in collaboration with Quintessence Yachts. It features HD touch screens and voice recognition, and will legitimately be on sale once the final details are worked out. Bond wouldn’t just kill for this, he’d kill M for it.

The best boats for Bond
U-Boat Worx

U-Boat Worx C-Explorer 3

This is a sub capable of diving to over 3,000 feet and staying there for 16 hours. That’s deeper than a majority of military submarines. Think of it as the ultimate deep sea stakeout vehicle.

Boats Bond Would Kill For
US Navy

Sea Slice

The Sea Slice uses the same kind of submerged hull as the Sea Shadow (it's built by the same company), but on a much bigger and much faster boat. It’s the perfect boat for hosting a yacht party full of mercenaries, or anyone really. Relatively speaking, it's dirt cheap, too.

The best Boats for Bond
Turbocraft

Turbocraft Thunderclap 38

This is purely intended to go along with a yacht, which means it’s a great escape vehicle. Bond wouldn’t necessarily have to kill for one though: Connery used a Turbocraft in Thunderball.

Best boats for bond
US Navy

Landing Craft Air Cushion

These are massive military hovercrafts capable of running up to 185 tons of equipment from a beach to a boat or vice versa. You know, exactly the kind of thing you need when dismantling a villain’s lair on some remote island.

The perfect boats for James Bond
Quadrofoil

The Quadrofoil

At under $20K, the Quadrofoil’s basically a perfect throwaway vehicle for Bond, but it’s also a wonderfully unique ride that runs purely on electricity and barely makes a wave in the water.

The best boats for James Bond
Pontificalibus

Eclipse

Ok, so this one’s owned by a Russian “businessman,” and it’s more of a Bond-villain boat, but James would still need to get on it somehow. That’s tough because it has lasers designed to blind cameras, a missile defense system, and escape boats.

The perfect boats for bond
Helicat

The Helicat

Basically, the Helicat is a jetski that looks like a helicopter. All that’s left is for Q to put some missiles on it, and maybe an actual helicopter engine, and it’s good to go.

The best boats for Bond
Riva

Aquariva Super

It’s hard to find a classier or more elegant speedboat than a Riva. Just look at the beautiful woodwork. It's the perfect boat for seduction, followed by some sort of failed assassination attempt. 


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He lives in a land far, far away from boats.

