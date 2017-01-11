The 8 Best Bollywood Chases Of All Time

America may be the undisputed king of the summer blockbuster, but if there's one area in which we're sorely lacking, it's the over-the-top brilliance common in Bollywood chase scenes. The tradition of suspending a few elements, like logic, physics, and gravity (yes, we know that's part of physics, but still...) dates back years, and has presented the world with some of the best and most hilarious chase sequences in the history of film. Behold the greatness:

By far the newest entry on this list—Kick, just dropped this summer—this chase sequence was designed specifically to be the longest in Bollywood history. According to the filmmakers, they reached the mark with continuous action that doesn't even take a break for over four minutes straight.