The 8 Best Bollywood Chases Of All Time

America may be the undisputed king of the summer blockbuster, but if there's one area in which we're sorely lacking, it's the over-the-top brilliance common in Bollywood chase scenes. The tradition of suspending a few elements, like logic, physics, and gravity (yes, we know that's part of physics, but still...) dates back years, and has presented the world with some of the best and most hilarious chase sequences in the history of film. Behold the greatness:
8. Kick
By far the newest entry on this list—Kick, just dropped this summer—this chase sequence was designed specifically to be the longest in Bollywood history. According to the filmmakers, they reached the mark with continuous action that doesn't even take a break for over four minutes straight.
7. Sivaji
Don't you just hate it when you're enjoying a nice drive-in movie with your date, when suddenly dozens of cars start ramming you for no reason, then the drivers of those cars swarm yours and attack with pickaxes and hammers?
6. Race 2
Driving as fast as possible in head-on traffic while there's a guy underneath your Audi TT who's trying to grab a bomb that's attached to the car probably isn't the best idea ever. But...it works.
5. Dhoom 2
Riding backwards on a motorcycle while shooting baddies who are riding next to their bikes in the middle of a supposedly 200+ mph chase through a tunnel full of traffic? Yep.
4. Ra One
This sequence is equal parts Terminator 2 and The Matrix. That's really all you need to know. Watch it long enough and you'll see the protagonists drive through a double decker bus like it's no big deal.
3. Singham
Singham's a cop, and he's kind of a badass.
2. Alluda Majaka
There's just so much going on here. At one point, the hero's being dragged by horses, so he does the splits, directly into a light post, knocking the horses' riders to the ground, before continuing on. Balls. Of. Steel.
1. Khiladi 420
In the world in which Khiladi takes place, physics have been turned on their head. Cars explode towards the direction from where they were shot, and random vehicles fall from the sky already on fire. Cars that weren't even in the scene before making their downward appearance. Outstanding.
