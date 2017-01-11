Cars

8 Camper Vans You Need To Escape Your Soul-Crushing Day Job

The Best Camper Vans For Your Getaway
Sportsmobile

It's hard to get more classic than an old VW camper van. Sadly, they're not available stateside these days, and that doesn't look like it's going to change any time soon. It's all good, though, because there are a ton of pretty amazing camper vans out there that can do everything the VW can, and more...a lot more. Here are 8 of 'em.

The best camper vans in the world
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes Zetros 6x6

Does the amazing Zetros 6x6 have some overkill built in? You'd better believe it. It can go almost anywhere on Earth, there's room for your ATV, and the inside is basically a five-star hotel. If you're wanting to play Bond Villain on the weekends, this is your new whip. [See more]

The best camper vans for your getaway
Sportsmobile

Sportsmobile's Ultimate Adventure Vehicle

Here's what you do: hand the guys at Sportsmobile a regular ford Van (you can find 'em with a V-10, so definitely do that), and they'll convert it to the awesome four-wheel-drive camper you see here. They tested it everywhere from the Florida swamps to the rocks at Moab. The bottom line is it's a full-sized van that you sleep in that isn't creepy. [See more]

The best camper vans you should buy
CAMI LLC

The Terra Wind

Ok, so technically this is more of an RV than a camper. But you know what? It's f*cking amphibious. It's called the Terra Wind, and it really is an RV you can take out on the lake, like President Johnson, only a helluva lot more boss. [See more]

The best camper vans for your weekend getaway
Global Expedition Vehicles

Global Expedition Vehicles Pangea-LT

When you're just driving around, the roof lowers down so it looks suspiciously like a government cargo truck. Lift the top, though, and it's a two-person camper that will absolutely be mistaken for a mobile medical laboratory. [See more]

The best camper vans you should buy right now
Earthroamer

EarthRoamer XV-LT

The XV-LT's kinda the ultimate survivalist's vehicle. Not only is it a 4x4 diesel that's good to go, the living space is solar-powered, so when you're stuck in a post-apocalyptic wasteland or camping in a desert, you're golden. If that's not enough, there's an absolutely mammoth HD version coming out later in 2015. [See more]

The best camper vans you can find
Airstream

Airstream Autobahn

Basically, combine all the luxury you'd expect out of a six-figure Mercedes with all the stylish camping utility that Airstream's known for, and you've got the Autobahn. It's a private jet for the road. [See more]

The best camper vans for your weekend getaway
GTRV

A freaking minivan camper

No, really—there's a company that specializes in turning your minivan into a camper van by chopping the top and rearranging the interior. It might seem strange making a camper van out of something that was originally designed to haul small children and large bags of groceries, but when you think about it, this is about as close as you'll get in America to a pure camper. Added bonus: It's totally stealth, since no one will ever look twice at it. [See more]

The best campers for your weekend getaway.
Roadtrek

Roadtrek Zion

At its heart, this is a modified Ram Van. It pushes the boundaries of what a camper van is, but it also pushes the limits of the amount of luxury you can stash into your weekend getaway mobile for under a hundred grand. [See more]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's stunned he'd never heard of the amphibious one.

