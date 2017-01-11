17 Car Posters That Defined Childhood

How old are you? 55? 34? 27? ...16? Doesn't matter. We're all beautiful. We all also used to have some of the coolest posters in our childhood bedrooms, the best of which, of course, were of those four-wheel contraptions we love to write about so much. Cars, dude. Cars. Remember those posters you had above your bed? Staring at them and hoping—no, KNOWING, that one day, those dream cars would all be yours?

Well now here they are again, inspiring/taunting you once more. Below we put together the best 17 we could remember, all of which have our stomachs turning with nostalgia. Come join us.