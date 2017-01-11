The 20 Best Cars We Saw At The Geneva Motor Show

The Geneva Motor Show consistently boasts a most outstanding lineup of brand new cars. And the 2015 edition raised the bar significantly, with everything from 1,800 hp hybrids to futuristic track cars.
Here are 20 of the best from this year's show:
Mercedes AMG GT3
A 600 hp, purebred race car with looks steeped in tradition? Yes, please. [See More]
Aston Martin Vulcan
800 hp worth of flame-spitting, track-only sexiness. [See More]
Koenigsegg Regera
Just how much is 1,800 hp? Take a McLaren P1...then another P1. That's how much power this thing has. [See More]
Bugatti Veyron "La Finale"
Say hello to La Finale, and farewell to the Veyron. [See More]
Aston Martin Vantage GT3
It's a street legal race car. From Aston Martin. What more could you possibly want? [See More]
Honda Civic Type-R
Why is a Civic on this list? Because it just did a lap of the Nurburgring faster than a 2004 Ford GT, that's why.
Morgan Aero 8
Gatsby would approve. [See More]
McLaren 675 LT
Picture a 650s that's been stripped down and made more powerful, then prepped for both street and track duty. Dream car. [See More]
Porsche Cayman GT4
Take everything great about the Cayman, add on everything great about the 911 GT3, and you've got one hell of a performance car. [See More]
BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe
You know, just a 600 hp, 200 mph luxury sedan. [See More]
Zenvo ST1
Simply put, the Zenvo is one of the hottest cars Top Gear has ever tested.
Koenigsegg Agera RS
Customizable up to 1,341 hp, the RS is actually designed to be a comfy daily driver. Yep. [See More]
Porsche 911 GT3 RS
If you're a connoisseur who wants the most rewarding 911 money can buy, you've found it. [See More]
Ferrari 488 GTB
660 hp, and the first mid-rear engined twin-turbo V8 Ferrari since the F40. If you can't get into that, you don't like Ferraris. [See More]
Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6
The name's confusing, but the car's stupendous. It's also, potentially, Bentley's future. [See More]
Audi R8
If you don't want to go electric, you've got your choice of Lamborghini V10s to run with. Not bad, eh? [See More]
McLaren P1 GTR
A track-only monster that's capable of eating up any course on Earth like it's candy. It's just what the doctor ordered. [See More]
BMW M4 Moto GP Safety Car
Why is safety car on this list? Easy: under the hood here is a fancy system that sprays water into the car's air intake, cooling it off and adding power and reliability. You'll see it on production models soon enough.
Lamborghini Aventador SV
The fastest Lamborghini ever produced. Enough said. [See More]
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003S
A road car which can convert to a race car that's an homage to old race cars that could be driven on the road. Totally confusing, totally awesome. [See More]
