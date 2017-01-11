Cars

The 20 Best Cars We Saw At The Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
The Geneva Motor Show consistently boasts a most outstanding lineup of brand new cars. And the 2015 edition raised the bar significantly, with everything from 1,800 hp hybrids to futuristic track cars.

Here are 20 of the best from this year's show:

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Mercedes AMG GT3

A 600 hp, purebred race car with looks steeped in tradition? Yes, please. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Aston Martin Vulcan

800 hp worth of flame-spitting, track-only sexiness. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Koenigsegg Regera

Just how much is 1,800 hp? Take a McLaren P1...then another P1. That's how much power this thing has. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Bugatti Veyron "La Finale"

Say hello to La Finale, and farewell to the Veyron. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Aston Martin Vantage GT3

It's a street legal race car. From Aston Martin. What more could you possibly want? [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Honda Civic Type-R

Why is a Civic on this list? Because it just did a lap of the Nurburgring faster than a 2004 Ford GT, that's why.

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Morgan Aero 8

Gatsby would approve. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

McLaren 675 LT

Picture a 650s that's been stripped down and made more powerful, then prepped for both street and track duty. Dream car. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Porsche Cayman GT4

Take everything great about the Cayman, add on everything great about the 911 GT3, and you've got one hell of a performance car. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe

You know, just a 600 hp, 200 mph luxury sedan. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Zenvo ST1

Simply put, the Zenvo is one of the hottest cars Top Gear has ever tested.

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Koenigsegg Agera RS

Customizable up to 1,341 hp, the RS is actually designed to be a comfy daily driver. Yep. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

If you're a connoisseur who wants the most rewarding 911 money can buy, you've found it. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Ferrari 488 GTB

660 hp, and the first mid-rear engined twin-turbo V8 Ferrari since the F40. If you can't get into that, you don't like Ferraris. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6

The name's confusing, but the car's stupendous. It's also, potentially, Bentley's future. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Audi R8

If you don't want to go electric, you've got your choice of Lamborghini V10s to run with. Not bad, eh? [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

McLaren P1 GTR

A track-only monster that's capable of eating up any course on Earth like it's candy. It's just what the doctor ordered. [See More]

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

BMW M4 Moto GP Safety Car

Why is safety car on this list? Easy: under the hood here is a fancy system that sprays water into the car's air intake, cooling it off and adding power and reliability. You'll see it on production models soon enough.

The Best Cars of the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Newspress

Lamborghini Aventador SV

The fastest Lamborghini ever produced. Enough said. [See More]

The Best Cars at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003S

A road car which can convert to a race car that's an homage to old race cars that could be driven on the road. Totally confusing, totally awesome. [See More]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's still stunned by the sheer quantity of supercars at Geneva this year.

