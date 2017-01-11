The 16 Must-Haves From Ron Pratte's Historical Auction

Ron Pratte is a very wealthy self-made man who has spent the past couple of decades amassing an incredible collection of cars, trucks, and memorabilia. He's kept it all cloaked in secrecy, with very few people granted access to see inside.

Until now. Over the summer, he announced his decision to sell it through Barrett-Jackson. As in everything. We were one of the lucky few to be invited out to Pratte's museum in Arizona and granted early access, and there's some insane stuff to be bought if you've got the dough.