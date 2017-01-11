The Best Cars for Sale on eBay, 8/12/14

"This is a ruthless world and one must be ruthless to cope with it."—Charlie Chaplin
Nothing but the very best cars for sale on eBay this week...
1969 Shelby GT350
1969 was an amazing year for Shelby Mustangs, if you're a fan of crazy duct-work. The hood, the fenders, and even the quarter panels sprouted ducts for various reasons, like keeping the 351 cid V8 nice and cool. This one's a perfect example of what can happen when a classic color (Candy Apple Red) meets a classic car (Mustang) and a classic tuner (Shelby). [More pics...]
Twin Turbo 2005 Ford GT X1 Roadster
So, this is what happens when you take one of the best cars Ford has ever made and spend about $150,000 to make it better. It's not just that the car has been converted to a GT X1 Roadster so you can find out what the wind in your hair feels like at 200 mph, it's that the car has also been converted to a twin turbo beast. The bottom line is that despite the obvious curb appeal, if you put race fuel in the tank, you're looking at 1,000 hp. [More pics...]
1967 Ferrari 330 GTC
Unlike most of its predecessors from Maranello, the 330 GTC isn't the sort of car where you climb out after a long drive, numb from vibrations. It's a legitimately comfortable grand tourer...which just so happens to have a Ferrari V12 tucked under the hood, should you feel the need to indulge in some sprints of questionable legality. [More pics...]
1969 Porsche 911E Targa
If you're a Porsche person, you A) probably already clicked through to the pics, and B) definitely don't need us to tell you that the 1969E is one of the pinnacles of vintage 911-dom, with its air-cooled, fuel injected boxer six. The true beauty of this car, though, is that you don't need to be a Porsche person to appreciate the utterly cool nature of its timeless beauty. [More pics...]
1971 Mercedes-Benz 200-Series 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet
This is one of the best classic cruisers you can buy. The chrome is perfect, as is the burl walnut dash and all the tan leather. It might not win many races, but the V8 under the hood means it's not going to be terribly slow, either. They only made this one for one year, and not all that many were brought into the US, so you're unlikely to come across another while you're driving. [More pics...]
Charlie Chaplin's Bentley S3
When it first debuted, the Bentley S3 was considered to have somewhat aggressive styling because of its four-headlight arrangement. It's a neat bit of trivia, but that's not why this car's cool. It was bought new by the one and only Charles Chaplin. Evidently the workers at Bentley's factory knew it was for Chaplin, because they inscribed "Good Old Charlie" in some of the wood. [More pics...]
1988 Ferrari 328 GTS
The 328 GTS was an oddity among Ferraris. All things considered, it was reliable and could actually be used as a daily driver; it was reasonably easy to work on in your own driveway. Still, the 270 hp V8 behind the seats meant it could do 163 mph while keeping up with most modern cars off the light. This one's actually certified by Ferrari as being nearly perfect. [More pics...]
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. Just last week, he watched in bemused horror while a retired gentleman struggled with his 328 GTS's gearbox after walking out of a fancy cupcake store.