The Best Cars for Sale On eBay, 8/19/14

”It is useless to put on your brakes when you’re upside down.”—Paul Newman
Ex Paul Newman Porsche 911 Race Car
This is a 1974 911 race car that spent many seasons on some of America’s best race tracks. None more significant than in '77, when Paul Newman drove it during the 12 Hours of Sebring. For an idea of just how maintained this thing is, check out that interior. [More pics…]
1965 Shelby Daytona Coupe
Put simply, there is no better Shelby replica on the planet than the cars being made by Superformance, like this one. Everything is either 100 percent correct, or it was modified for reliability purposes...by the same guy who built the original 50 years ago. Before you click for more pics, make sure there’s a towel to wipe up the drool. [More pics…]
Gemballa Porsche 911 Cabriolet
Today, you’ve probably heard of Gemballa, the tuner with a couple decades of experience working with Porsche, Lamborghini, etc. In 1995, however, a lot fewer people had heard of them, making cars like this 911 Cabriolet that much more rare to see on the road. That’s a shame, because if you want a car that’s a nice compromise between street and track, this is it. [More pics…]
Olds 442 Convertible
There are two things that set this car apart. The first is that air intake on top of the hood, known as a W30 package, which is extremely rare. The second you can’t see, but it’s the rear end of the drivetrain. It’s all aluminum, and according to the owner, this is the only car with both the aluminum rear end and the W30 package. It’s a stunning car, with an equally stunning price. [More pics…]
1967 Jenson Interceptor
Picture a British coupe with a 335 hp American V8 plus an Italian body, and that’s what you’re seeing here. More than just a cool car, this particular car was owned for a long time by novelist Harold Robbins, who penned such things as The Adventurers when he wasn’t driving the car around on the streets of Monaco. [More pics…]
Custom 1959 Impala
1959 is basically the zenith of all those crazy, jet-inspired fins on American cars, and the 1959 Impala was right at the epicenter of the movement. This car, however, goes way past classic style. There are literally hundreds of photos showing just how much attention to detail went into customizing this cruiser. [More pics…]
1967 Plymouth GTX with 426 Hemi
Once upon a time, the Plymouth GTX was one of the fastest cars on Earth, providing a beautiful juxtaposition to its otherwise benign appearance. The 426 Hemi was the best Chrysler/Dodge/Plymouth offered in those days, and this car—fresh off an immaculate restoration—is about as perfect a representation of the original as you’ll find. [More pics…]
