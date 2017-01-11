The Best Cars For Sale on eBay, 12/23/14

"We are trying to do our best in the best possible way."—Luciano Benetton, co-founder of Benetton, ex-Formula One team owner.
From Hummers to F1, muscle cars to supercars, the very best of eBay this week...
1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 428 SCJ
This '69 Mustang's completely original, with less than 40,000 miles on the clock. Considering it's got Ford's 428 Super Cobra Jet engine under the hood—realistically, good for north of 400 hp—and the factory drag pack for more vigorous acceleration, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better and more fun vintage Mustang for the price. [More pics...]
1988 Benetton Formula One Car
The 1988 Formula One season was dominated by McLaren and the fantastic duel between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost that still resonates today. While McLaren stole all the headlines, this Benetton was quietly quick at the hands of Alessandro Nannini, who drove it to a couple of podium finishes. Benetton wound up 3rd in the Constructor's Championship that year, behind only McLaren and Ferrari. [More pics...]
2009 Mosler MT900S
Let's see here, an American-made supercar made from carbon fiber with a huge V8 in back? Yes, that sounds lovely. Think of this as the GM-powered rival to the Ford-powered Saleen S7. [More pics...]
1963 Corvette Stingray Restomod
Take a 1963 Stingray with the split-back—already one of the most desirable Corvettes ever made—then restore it while tossing in a modern suspension and upgraded brakes and you're on to something awesome. Give it a little more horsepower while you're at it, and it's the perfect 'Vette to drive around on the street. [More pics...]
1985 HMMWV Humvee M1123
Forget all the Hummer H1s you see out there for a minute, because this is the real deal. This one saw actual service with the Marines before being released to the public in 1998. It's just been fully restored, and everything down to the bolts has been replaced on it. You don't get more military grade than this, even if you're Schwarzenegger. [More pics...]
1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible
In many respects, the GTO is the most iconic of all muscle cars, which is why it doesn't sound like lunacy to know someone just dropped $100,000 restoring this one. Everything was done to such a standard that the car's officially certified by the Pontiac Historical Society. [More pics...]
1969 Pontiac Firebird Show Car
There's far too much going on here to list everything. But in brief, this is a 450 hp Firebird that's got such a good paint job that PPG actually used it as a show car. The interior's pretty insane, too; it's almost Batmobile-like in appearance, though it's a fair bet it would be a little horrifying to sit inside it. Check it out, and you'll understand. [More pics...]
