Cars

The Best Cars For Sale On eBay, 10/21/14

By Published On 10/21/2014 By Published On 10/21/2014
The best cars for sale on eBay
WallpaperUp
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

“Racing is the best advertising for Ferrari.” — Ex-Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo

Nothing but the very best on eBay this week…

Related

related

The 1,500 HP Russian Armored SUV

related

Concepts & Customs: The Best In Automotive Design, October 17th 2014
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

related

The 1,500 HP Russian Armored SUV
Ferrari F430 Scuderia
All Other Photos: eBay

2009 Ferrari F430 Scuderia 
This is the very last car to roll off of Ferrari’s old assembly line. As a Scuderia, it’s essentially Ferrari’s street-legal track day car. But given its unique spot in history, then-Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo opted to bypass all of the usual Ferrari ordering rules, so it’s got a bunch of factory touches like those rims and red stitching on the race seats. It was also personally signed by Montezemolo himself as it rolled off the line. [More pics…]

The best cars for sale on eBay

1973 BMW 3.0 CS 
The BMW 3.0 CS is one of the more important cars in BMW history, achieving great success culturally (as the first of the legendary art cars), on the race track, and in sales, where it was crucial in BMW gaining a foothold in the US. This one’s fresh off a restoration, so it’s pretty much perfect. [More pics…]

The best cars for sale on eBay

1969 Boss 302 Mustang
According to the owner, there are exactly two things not perfectly original on this car: a new transmission, and a Shelby-style bar on the inside. Other than that, it's the same factory hot rod that it was when it left the factory—albeit thoroughly restored. [More pics…]

The best cars for sale on eBay

1974 Karmann Ghia Survivor 
This car is a survivor, meaning someone bought it, drove it all of 542 miles, then parked it in a garage, where it's been sitting for the past 40 years. The car is in perfect original condition—toss in the fact that it’s a forever-cool Karmann Ghia that’s essentially Porsche-light, and you’ve got yourself a winner. [More pics…]

related

Concepts & Customs: The Best In Automotive Design, October 17th 2014
The best cars for sale on eBay

1960 Jaguar XK 150 
This is the car that basically bridged the gap between Jaguar’s ultra-classic XK 140 and the all-time great that is the E-Type. It’s a 220 hp roadster with some of the best handling and braking characteristics of any car in the world for its day. This particular example is unrestored, has just over 41,000 miles on the clock, and is pretty much begging to be driven around. [More pics…]

The best cars for sale on eBay

1970 Meyers Manx SR 
Built for virtually no purpose other than to be seriously tiny and seriously fun, the Meyers Manx SR was built on top of a VW Bug chassis. More or less a glorified dune buggy, this one’s got a special floorpan that sits two inches lower, meaning drivers over six feet tall can get in without a craniotomy. [More pics…]

Army Rat Rod

1928 Chevy Army Rat Rod 
Some vehicles aren’t good so much as they are cool. This one started out life as a ‘28 Chevy truck, before being swapped over to a Ford drivetrain. The army theme runs deep—note the exhaust—and that trailer was specially built to go with it so you can take plenty of coolers and lawn chairs with you to car shows. Seriously. Take a closer look; this one’s nuts. [More pics…]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’s torn between the Ghia and the 3.0 CS, but it’s a moot point.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Bond Cars on eBay, 8/26/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Best Vintage Weekend Whips on eBay Motors, 4/18/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Best 1950s and 1960s-era Race Cars on eBay Motors, 6/3/14
eBay Seven

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like