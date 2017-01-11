The Best Cars For Sale On eBay, 10/21/14

“Racing is the best advertising for Ferrari.” — Ex-Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo
Nothing but the very best on eBay this week…
2009 Ferrari F430 Scuderia
This is the very last car to roll off of Ferrari’s old assembly line. As a Scuderia, it’s essentially Ferrari’s street-legal track day car. But given its unique spot in history, then-Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo opted to bypass all of the usual Ferrari ordering rules, so it’s got a bunch of factory touches like those rims and red stitching on the race seats. It was also personally signed by Montezemolo himself as it rolled off the line. [More pics…]
1973 BMW 3.0 CS
The BMW 3.0 CS is one of the more important cars in BMW history, achieving great success culturally (as the first of the legendary art cars), on the race track, and in sales, where it was crucial in BMW gaining a foothold in the US. This one’s fresh off a restoration, so it’s pretty much perfect. [More pics…]
1969 Boss 302 Mustang
According to the owner, there are exactly two things not perfectly original on this car: a new transmission, and a Shelby-style bar on the inside. Other than that, it's the same factory hot rod that it was when it left the factory—albeit thoroughly restored. [More pics…]
1974 Karmann Ghia Survivor
This car is a survivor, meaning someone bought it, drove it all of 542 miles, then parked it in a garage, where it's been sitting for the past 40 years. The car is in perfect original condition—toss in the fact that it’s a forever-cool Karmann Ghia that’s essentially Porsche-light, and you’ve got yourself a winner. [More pics…]
1960 Jaguar XK 150
This is the car that basically bridged the gap between Jaguar’s ultra-classic XK 140 and the all-time great that is the E-Type. It’s a 220 hp roadster with some of the best handling and braking characteristics of any car in the world for its day. This particular example is unrestored, has just over 41,000 miles on the clock, and is pretty much begging to be driven around. [More pics…]
1970 Meyers Manx SR
Built for virtually no purpose other than to be seriously tiny and seriously fun, the Meyers Manx SR was built on top of a VW Bug chassis. More or less a glorified dune buggy, this one’s got a special floorpan that sits two inches lower, meaning drivers over six feet tall can get in without a craniotomy. [More pics…]
1928 Chevy Army Rat Rod
Some vehicles aren’t good so much as they are cool. This one started out life as a ‘28 Chevy truck, before being swapped over to a Ford drivetrain. The army theme runs deep—note the exhaust—and that trailer was specially built to go with it so you can take plenty of coolers and lawn chairs with you to car shows. Seriously. Take a closer look; this one’s nuts. [More pics…]
