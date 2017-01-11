The Best Cars For Sale On eBay, 10/28/14

The Land Rover Defender You'd Build Yourself

Originally one of just 500 Defender 110s brought into the country in 1993, this Defender's been gone over with a fine toothed comb. It's not the great looks that set this one apart, although with both white and yellow lights for visibility and that awesome black/orange contrast, it's definitely a stunner. This one's been converted to a diesel, so it's got plenty of torque while sidestepping some of the reliability issues that plagued the early '90s Land Rovers. Oddly, it even comes with its own welder, so even if you do find yourself in a pinch, you can fix just about anything. [More pics...]