Cars

The Best Cars for Sale On eBay, 9/16/14

09/16/2014
The best rides for sale on eBay
All Photos: eBay Motors
"Oh Lord, won’t you buy me a Mercedes-Benz?"—Janis Joplin

Nothing but the very best of the best on eBay this week…

1966 Goat

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible
With three carburetors, a gorgeous white-on-red color combination (when the top’s up), and a full restoration that’s been documented by Pontiac authorities, this is one of the better GTOs you’ll find on the road. Seriously—look at the detail shots on this one. [More pics…]

A rare Apollo GT 5000

1964 Apollo GT 5000 
In the early 1960s, Intermeccanica was an American car company based in Oakland. They took bodies made in Italy by some of the best in the business, like Scaglione, brought them to the States, and gave them an American running gear. The Apollo GT 5000 you see here features a five liter Buick V8 pumping out 225 hp; with only 2,500 pounds to push about, it’ll move pretty quickly. [More pics…

CLK AMG Black Series

Track Prepped 2008 CLK AMG Black Series 
This car started out life as a regular CLK AMG Black Series—not a bad start for a project—and then underwent a very serious transformation as part of a collaboration between Raging Bull Marketing and a few other companies. The end result is a car that’s legal for several time trial series, but that’s still technically street legal. There’s way too much going on to list here, but check it out and do your best not to pull out your checkbook. We dare you. [More pics…]

2013 Bentley Continental GT

2013 Bentley Continental GT
To be clear, someone with adequate means bought this car in late 2012 fully decked out with Bentley’s Mulliner package, dropped some extra cash on a Vorsteiner carbon fiber trim package for the front and rear spoilers, had the car lowered…then drove it for all of 5,000 miles before deciding to sell it. Yeah, we don’t get it either, but regardless it’s a steeply discounted way to get into a very, very nice Bentley. [More pics…]

related

15 Ways To Piss Off Your Valet
Everyone loves a bus.

1954 Volkswagen Bus
Despite being a horribly underpowered vehicle with all the aerodynamic efficiency of a loaf of bread, the VW bus is one of the most beloved and culturally relevant vehicles ever produced. This one underwent a bit of a transformation when it was around 40 years old, and was converted to a “deluxe” model, with features like that fresh air scoop you see at the top. All in all, it’s been pretty well done—definitely worth a look if you like old VWs. [More pics…]

First Gen Corvette

1958 Corvette Convertible 
As first generation Corvettes go, this one is just about perfect. The 245 hp roadster’s about as nice an example as you’ll find, with that black and chrome combination looking somewhere between sinister and stunning. This car has been meticulously restored, and it’s basically a mirror from any angle. [More pics…]

Slantnose Porsche

1988 Porsche 911 930S Turbo Slantnose 
The 911 Turbos were ludicrously quick cars for their time and gorgeous in their own right, but the slantnose models were in a different league in terms of rarity. They were only available as part of Porsche’s special order program, and were so significantly different up front that the fenders had to be hand-beaten. It’s not a car for novices; its legendary turbo lag and oversteering tendencies require all your skill to keep it pointed the right way. But when you do, it’s seriously quick. [More pics…]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He just wants one afternoon with that Mercedes. Follow him on Twitter where he probably won’t get to drive it.

