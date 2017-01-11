The Best Rides On eBay, 9/2/14

"With regard to performance, commitment, effort, dedication, there is no middle ground. Either you do something very well or not at all."—Ayrton Senna
2001 Acura NSX
If you ever had any desire to get your hands on the car that Ayrton Senna helped refine, this one's a solid example to snatch up. As body kits go, the one on this car is pretty tasteful, and basically everything on the car with regard to exhaust and suspension has been upgraded. It's a looker, for sure. [More pics...]
1965 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45
The old-school Land Cruisers are classics not only because of their beautifully minimalist design, but because they are virtually indestructible...as evidenced by the fact that this one's mostly original, except for a bigger, better engine and some fresh paint. [More pics...]
1964 Jaguar E-Type Race Car
If there is such a thing as the perfect automobile, this is quite possibly it. It started out life as a production 1964 Jaguar XKE, but immediately underwent the full transformation to become a road racer. It has been fully restored, and is pretty much perfect for any vintage racing series in the world. [More pics...]
1989 Ferrari Testarossa
In its stock form, the Testarossa defined 1980s excess, but this one ramps everything up by another kilo or two. With some custom details like the red stripes, a new wing, and some interior flourish, this is essentially the Testarossa Don Johnson would drive around Miami if he played a powerful drug lord instead of a cop. [More pics...]
Ex-Military Hummer H1
When you take a virtually unlimited budget for souping something up, and combine that with an already ridiculously rugged Hummer that spent its first life in the army, you wind up with this. It's a 500 hp diesel-powered Hummer that features multiple safes for keeping your things secure. The fact that you could drive this thing flat out across places like Baja is kind of everything. [More pics...]
1963 Ferrari 250 GTE Series III
If it's at all possible for a vintage Ferrari to be a sleeper, this is a pretty cool Ferrari sleeper. By all outward appearances, it's a very good condition, all original, unrestored 1963 250 GTE. Under the hood, however, lies a slightly more powerful, and overall much better engine from the much more aggressive 250 GT Lusso. Cool car, this. [More pics...]
2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0
With a weight of just over 3,000 pounds, nearly 500 hp, seriously deep bucket seats, and racing harnesses, this is about as close as you'll legally get to driving a Porsche race car on the street. It doesn't even have normal door handles inside because they weigh too much. Just a simple strap to pull on is all you really need. [More pics...]
