The Best Cars For Sale On eBay, 9/9/14

"I couldn't find the sports car of my dreams, so I built it myself."—Ferdinand Porsche
1976 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser
You can certainly make an argument that the FJ40 is the most classic of all Land Cruisers, and this one’s been fully restored and tastefully modified into an excellent choice for something you can use on the road. After everything’s said and done, a full suspension kit makes this the perfect vintage offroading machine. [More pics…]
1969 Camaro Z-11 Pace Car
The pace car Camaros are just always cool to look at, and this one has just about every interior enhancement you could order in 1969, to go with a few performance goodies. In short, it’s an excellent cruiser that was thoroughly restored just a few years ago. [More pics…]
Ex Swiss Army 1976 Pinzgauer 710k Troop Carrier
With seating for six in back and four wheel drive, not to mention a port above the front passenger seat so anyone sitting there can pop up and start shooting people, the Pinzgauer 710k is basically the army-going love child from a Land Rover and a Minivan. [More pics…]
1967 Porsche 911S Targa
Aside from being about as classic of a 911 as you get, complete with a lightweight plastic rear window, this ‘67 Porsche has spent the past few decades kinda doing the real life Motorcycle Diaries (Porsche Diaries?), living in Argentina and competing in numerous 500 mile rallies across South America over the years. [More pics…]
2011 Renntech Mercedes SLS AMG
Ordinarily, the Mercedes SLS AMG is a fine automobile and a worthy successor to Mercedes’ gullwing door heritage. This one, however, received some special treatment from top-notch German car tuner Renntech, resulting in more power, those sweet black wheels, and that wing. [More pics…]
1969 Mustang Boss 429
The Boss 302 was great and all, but the Boss 429 is a car so ridiculous that it’s amazing it was even built. For starters, Ford designed a hemi, and needed to put it in a street car so it’d be NASCAR legal. Just one problem: it didn’t fit in a Mustang, so they had a private engineering company extensively modify the chassis to fit such a huge engine. Officially rated at 375 for insurance purposes, it’s generally accepted that these suckers were putting out over 500 hp 45 years ago. [More pics…]
2005 Ferrari 575M Superamerica
A 533 hp V12 in a convertible that can do 199 mph? In most cars that’s the highlight, but in the Superamerica, it’s all about the top, which literally just pivots along its rear axis to open and close. Check it out in action right here. [More pics…]
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. For his money, he’d take that FJ. Call him crazy for that on Twitter.