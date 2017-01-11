The Best Chase Scene Cars On eBay, 1/13/15

"You sell whatever you want, but don't sell it here tonight."—Steve McQueen, as Frank Bullitt, in Bullitt.
In honor of the greatest movie chase scenes in history, these are the best cars on eBay to replicate the classics as closely as possible.
NOTE: Not every car is an exact replica of the one in the movie, but each one is awe-inspiring in its own way.
The Italian Job: 1984 Austin Mini
Ok, so maybe hiding a ton of loot in a Mini would be a little obvious in real life. The car can barely hit 60 mph without going downhill. Still, for sheer fun you'd be hard pressed to beat an original. [More pics...]
Smokey and the Bandit: 1979 Pontiac Trans Am SE
It's nearly impossible to look at this car with out hearing Eastbound and Down in your head. Shy of buying Burt Reynolds' actual Trans Am, this is about as close as you'll ever get to being the Bandit. [More pics...]
The Bourne Supremacy: 1997 Mercedes-Benz G37 AMG
Sure, Jason Bourne managed to catch an FSB agent in a G Wagon while driving an old taxi, but we all know in real life you'd wanna be in the Mercedes. It's quick, good on and off-road, rugged, and has a timeless look that's changed about as much as Porsche over the years. [More pics...]
Bullitt: 1970 Dodge Charger R/T with a 440
With all due respect to Jaguar's current "Villain" campaign, is there really another car that screams "don't f*ck with me" more than an old Charger? All of that comes from Bullitt and that incomparable chase scene. This one's been completely restored and is in absolutely perfect condition, so maybe it shouldn't be taken on a high speed chase through a city, however awesome that would be. [More pics...]
Bullitt: 1968 Mustang GT Fastback
In an ideal world, you’d be blasting through San Francisco in a 390 GT instead of a 302. And you’d also look like Steve McQueen. And not have a car full of baddies chasing you in a similarly sweet Charger. But, alas. You really can’t argue with a ’68 Fastback in terms of ultra classic looks, and this one’s been so well cared for that what you’re seeing is all original. [More pics…]
Ronin: 1991 BMW M5
Ronin's legendary chase scene didn't feature an M5—it was a regular 5-Series—but getting your hands on a M5 in excellent condition is far more sweet. It's a car that'll out-corner many far less practical cars, so you can have your wild chase, then grab groceries, which is what it's all about, really. [More pics...]
Ronin: 2007 Audi S6
The Audi S8 used in Ronin was just a precursor to some of the Audis that would follow. Dropping a V10 straight from corporate sibling Lamborghini into an otherwise subtle all-wheel drive sedan is an excellent way to exert power without brashness, or outrun cops and then blend in. In all seriousness though, you know you want this car, and you can have it for 20 grand. That's all you really need to know. [More pics...]
