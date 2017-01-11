Cars

The Best Chase Scene Cars On eBay, 1/13/15

By Published On 01/13/2015 By Published On 01/13/2015
Silverstone Classic
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

"You sell whatever you want, but don't sell it here tonight."—Steve McQueen, as Frank Bullitt, in Bullitt.


In honor of the greatest movie chase scenes in history, these are the best cars on eBay to replicate the classics as closely as possible.

NOTE: Not every car is an exact replica of the one in the movie, but each one is awe-inspiring in its own way.

Related

related

Ford's Shelby GT350 R Is The Most Track-Ready Mustang Ever Built

related

The 2016 Acura NSX Is Here, Has Four Motors
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

related

Ford's Shelby GT350 R Is The Most Track-Ready Mustang Ever Built
The Best Chase Scene Cars on eBay
savage1881

The Italian Job: 1984 Austin Mini
Ok, so maybe hiding a ton of loot in a Mini would be a little obvious in real life. The car can barely hit 60 mph without going downhill. Still, for sheer fun you'd be hard pressed to beat an original. [More pics...]

The Best Chase Scene Cars on eBay
RK Motors

Smokey and the Bandit: 1979 Pontiac Trans Am SE
It's nearly impossible to look at this car with out hearing Eastbound and Down in your head. Shy of buying Burt Reynolds' actual Trans Am, this is about as close as you'll ever get to being the Bandit. [More pics...]

The Best Chase Scene Cars on eBay
RW Automotive

The Bourne Supremacy: 1997 Mercedes-Benz G37 AMG
Sure, Jason Bourne managed to catch an FSB agent in a G Wagon while driving an old taxi, but we all know in real life you'd wanna be in the Mercedes. It's quick, good on and off-road, rugged, and has a timeless look that's changed about as much as Porsche over the years. [More pics...]

The Best Chase Scene Cars on eBay
Vanguard Motor Sales

Bullitt: 1970 Dodge Charger R/T with a 440
With all due respect to Jaguar's current "Villain" campaign, is there really another car that screams "don't f*ck with me" more than an old Charger? All of that comes from Bullitt and that incomparable chase scene. This one's been completely restored and is in absolutely perfect condition, so maybe it shouldn't be taken on a high speed chase through a city, however awesome that would be. [More pics...]

related

The 2016 Acura NSX Is Here, Has Four Motors
The Best Chase Scene Cars on eBay
JSB Foto

Bullitt: 1968 Mustang GT Fastback
In an ideal world, you’d be blasting through San Francisco in a 390 GT instead of a 302. And you’d also look like Steve McQueen. And not have a car full of baddies chasing you in a similarly sweet Charger. But, alas. You really can’t argue with a ’68 Fastback in terms of ultra classic looks, and this one’s been so well cared for that what you’re seeing is all original. [More pics…]

The Best Chase Scene Cars on eBay
European-Cars

Ronin: 1991 BMW M5
Ronin's legendary chase scene didn't feature an M5—it was a regular 5-Series—but getting your hands on a M5 in excellent condition is far more sweet. It's a car that'll out-corner many far less practical cars, so you can have your wild chase, then grab groceries, which is what it's all about, really. [More pics...]

The Best Chase Scene Cars on eBay
Mr Amazing Deals

Ronin: 2007 Audi S6
The Audi S8 used in Ronin was just a precursor to some of the Audis that would follow. Dropping a V10 straight from corporate sibling Lamborghini into an otherwise subtle all-wheel drive sedan is an excellent way to exert power without brashness, or outrun cops and then blend in. In all seriousness though, you know you want this car, and you can have it for 20 grand. That's all you really need to know. [More pics...]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's legitimately torn as to which car he'd pick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Classic Shelby Mustangs For Sale on eBay, 11/18/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
7 Insanely Jacked Up Adventure Mobiles On EBay
eBay Seven

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like