The Best Classic Land Rover Defenders on eBay, 1/27/15

“His nervousness only increased as the Queen, an Army driver in wartime, accelerated the Land Rover along the narrow Scottish estate roads, talking all the time. Through his interpreter, the crown prince implored the Queen to slow down and concentrate on the road ahead.”—Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, recounting the time Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II scared the crap out of Saudi Arabia's then soon-to-be King Abdullah.



