The Best Classic Motorcycles in the World: Bonhams Auction Edition

By Published On 01/08/2015 By Published On 01/08/2015
The Bonhams Las Vegas Auction
All Photos: Bonhams
Bonhams has some of the coolest items in the world at its auctions, and doubly so when it comes to anything automotive. At this year's Bonhams Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction, it's ratcheting things up with a ton of the world's finest classic bikes. Here are just a few of the very best.

1957 Ducati 125cc Grand Prix Racer

1957 Ducati 125cc Grand Prix Racer
Whereas some bikes are built to emulate the top racers of the day, this one's the real McCoy. It's an actual Grand Prix race bike that Ducati put together to race in the late 1950s. At any given race it was the fastest bike out there, but you should know it for a different reason: This was the first of Ducati's legendary Desmo bikes.

1990 Honda RC30

1990 Honda RC30
It would be hard to argue against the RC30 as the most capable performance bike of the 1980s, considering it won virtually anything it bothered to compete in. In a lot of respects, it defines the entire genre of superbikes, and somehow, this one has remained virgin, having logged just 740 miles in 25 years.

1953 Triumph Tiger T100

1953 Triumph Tiger T100
Forget the classic lines for a second and check out everything else this bike has going for it. Every single performance option that Triumph offered can be found here, and Triumph has offered so many options on their street bike that Bonhams goes so far as to call the Tiger T100 the original cafe racer. A thought occurs while drooling over this one—they might just have a point.

1942 Harley-Davidson WLA

1942 Harley-Davidson WLA
There are many reasons why Harley became such a prominent brand in the motorcycle world, but this is probably numero uno. Uncle Sam needed a bunch of bikes produced very quickly that could compete with ze Germans. Consequently, the WLA was sent en masse to everywhere there was a fight in WWII, which was, well, almost everywhere. This one saw action in the heart of Europe, where it remained until recently.

Brough Superior SS 100

1938 Brough Superior SS 100
In its heyday prior to WWII, the SS 100 was considered by many to be the finest motorcycle made, which is probably a good thing, considering it was also among the most expensive. While designed to be a good rider, the SS 100 wasn't exactly slow, setting and resetting the motorcycle speed record multiple times. As you can see, it's still a stunner today.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. Don't kid yourself, of course he'd take the Desmo...

