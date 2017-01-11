The 9 Best Custom Land Rover Defenders Of 2015

Realistically, the Land Rover Defender shouldn't be one of the world's greatest vehicles for customization, as it's pretty much a utilitarian arrangement of squares and rectangles. But these nine beauties will have you thinking otherwise.
They run the gamut from quarter million dollar supertrucks to simple, elegant restomods that highlight the timeless beauty of Land Rover's most capable creation, all built dutifully in 2015.
1. Kahn Designs Flying Huntsman 105 6x6
A Land Rover with a pair of extra wheels and the heart of a Corvette? Okay sure, we'll take it.
2. Flying Huntsman 105 Pickup
Perhaps even better than the 6x6, the "normal" Flying Huntsman utilizes the same 500 hp engine and extended wheelbase, but in a smaller, lighter, more truck-like package.
3. Paul Smith's Amazing Technicolor Land Rover
As part of a new Land Rover division that takes custom orders, Paul Smith went all out in the color department, making sure he didn't miss any options.
4. The Rapide Defender Collection by Arkonik
Built to spec for the Tire'd Watch Company, Rapide is a series (so far, two have been delivered) commissioned to promote the brand's latest watch, for which it's named.
5. Chelsea Wide Track Double Cab
Arguably the design most responsible for putting Kahn on the map, the Wide Track's a beast that keeps evolving. And the latest iteration is an exercise in bespoke ruggedness.
6. The South Beach Defender
Talk about purity of purpose. Fresh off its 25th birthday—the age at which it can be legally imported to the US—this one was built specifically so that its new American owner could use it to frolic on the beach.
7. Madeline
Best. Gift. Ever. This is Madeline, a freshly restored, modernized, and customized Defender named after its new owner. Forty people spent 3,000 hours making it just perfect for a Portland man's wife.
8. Blizzard
One of the top Land Rover specialists in the US just spent eight months bringing "Blizzard" up to a modern spec, including rear breaks, touch screen nav, and a backup camera. East Coast Defenders are calling it the best Defender in the country, and it's currently for sale.
9. "Explorer"
There's something to be said for the minimalist approach. Beautiful, isn't it?
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’d love to try the six-wheeled Flying Huntsman.
