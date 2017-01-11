Cars

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, August 7th 2014

By Published On 08/07/2014
Garage Company’s Triumph Tracker
Garage Company
Your weekly CliffsNotes for the best new custom bikes in the world.

Van Hai Nguyen’s Harley
Van Hai Nguyen

Basement-built 1976 Harley
“Sure, it was a little dangerous,” says Van Hai Nguyen, who put this bike together not in a garage, but in his Berlin basement. He’s referring not to all the welding or the risk of fumes in an enclosed area, but to the fact that he used both acid baths and electrolysis on the chrome to give it the aged look he wanted. The bike itself is pretty sweet and worthy of a closer look.

H/T: Pipeburn

An off-road Aprilia
Kirk Jones

The Wastelander
It’s not every day that you see an Aprilia that’s set up for off-road use, but that’s what we’ve got here. It’s a hybrid in a way: part stunning street bike, part dirt road monster. Given the bike’s Italian heritage, this is kind of the two-wheeled Lancia Stratos, if you think about it. 

Garage Company’s Triumph
Garage Company

Garage Company’s Triumph
This is hands down the most old-school new Triumph you’ll see this year. It was built for, and under the watchful eye of, a woman who A) is a Golden Gloves winning boxer, B) trains army-types on riding technique, and C) promotes Triumph. Look carefully and you’ll see that the seat’s solid wood. The tank’s covered in leather, and the Triumph script is actually embroidered. Boss.

BMW Dakar Homage
Alessandro Castagna

Svako’s BMW Paris Dakar Homage
The original 1984 BMW R80 G/S Paris Dakar is a legend in its own right, and Italian garage Svako found themselves both in possession of one and understandably afraid to risk destroying it by way of customization, so they took a regular 1981 R80 G/S and turned it into an homage. They’ve got a ton of pics, too, most of which are pretty awesome.

related

Bacon. Powered. Motorcycle.
The Polish Japanese Cafe Racer
Adam Jasinski

The Polish-Japanese Cafe Racer
This one’s built by a couple of Polish brothers who like working with old Hondas because they’re plentiful and cheap. They went sort of all over the map on this one, with styling cues from old American flat track racers, a cafe racer-esque handlebar setup, and that sweet wrap-around exhaust.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He’s all about that Triumph with the wood and leather.

