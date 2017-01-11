The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, August 14th 2014

Your weekly CliffsNotes for the best new custom bikes in the world.
Auto Fabrica’s Yamaha SR500
We’ve featured several of this English graphic designer collective’s bikes before, and this one certainly doesn't fail to disappoint. The group took no shortcuts: the metal for the tank, seat, and tail is very thin aluminum that they’ve hand formed using the same machines companies like Aston Martin used to use for their highest-end cars. They even took their time on the welds to make them perfectly pretty.
Federal Moto’s Couch Surfer
This old Honda CB360 is just the second build from Canadian startup Federal Moto. It was commissioned by “a young guy who lives, works, and parties” in downtown Edmonton, and who wanted something fun to cruise around in that was also good at jumping curbs. Naturally, the primary aim was to get it as light as they could, while cleaning it up, aesthetically.
ER Motorcycles Street Legal Beamer
ER Motorcycles was given a very tough assignment on this build: boost the power, make it both elegant and rough at the same time, and keep it legal for use in Austria, home of some of the most stringent regulations on Earth. The result? It’s loud, it’s fast, and it can be switched from a single- to a two-seater in under five minutes.
H/T: Pipeburn
The 1953(ish) Triumph Tiger Chopper
The stories on this bike are seemingly endless. When the current owner took possession, it was already a custom-built Triumph with so many mixed and matched parts that he (along with plenty of experts) could only tell the age of certain areas of the bike. He wheeled it across the street to another bike shop, and everyone drank lots of beer while making the bike run again. Many, many hours of labor later, the bike’s been further customized into the beautiful rolling antique you see today.
Officine Rossopuro’s 2013 Triumph Bonneville
The guys over at Italy’s Officine Rossopuro have just done the something we should all have seen coming from an Italian shop. The took a new Triumph Bonneville and practically converted the whole bike to Italian components. The brakes, the wheels, the suspension, the handlebars…yep, all Italian. After that they got to work with the really custom stuff, making everything as light and as narrow as possible, all in the name of better handling.
