The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, August 14th 2014

Officine Rossopuro’s 2013 Triumph Bonneville

The guys over at Italy’s Officine Rossopuro have just done the something we should all have seen coming from an Italian shop. The took a new Triumph Bonneville and practically converted the whole bike to Italian components. The brakes, the wheels, the suspension, the handlebars…yep, all Italian. After that they got to work with the really custom stuff, making everything as light and as narrow as possible, all in the name of better handling.



Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He's currently digging that Federal Moto curb-hopping Honda.