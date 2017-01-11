Cars

7 Apps That Will Make You A Better Driver

By Published On 05/05/2015 By Published On 05/05/2015
Driving apps to boost your skill level
iStock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

It’s hardly a secret that using your phone while driving is often a deadly mistake. That said, there are some apps that will help you become a significantly better driver, both on the road and at the race track. These are the ones you should be using:

NOTE: Some newer performance cars now have their own built-in apps that will eliminate the need for a few of these. This is for all others.

Related

related

I Thrashed Cadillac's ATS-V Around A Formula 1 Race Track

related

13 Car Hacks You Probably Aren't Doing (But Should)

related

14 Things You're Doing Wrong While Driving

related

I Thrashed Cadillac's ATS-V Around A Formula 1 Race Track
Apps to boost your driving game
iOnRoad

iOnRoad

Cost: $4.99
iOS: Yes
Android: Yes
What it does: Using your phone’s camera, the app monitors the road for everything from lane departures to collision warnings. If you’re closing in too fast on someone or something, you'll see it in front of you. 

Use these apps to become a better driver
Automatic

Automatic

Cost: $99
iOS: Yes
Android: Yes
What it does: Using a Bluetooth adapter, Automatic connects to your car’s On-Board Diagnostics (OBD-II) and monitors your driving habits to help you maximize fuel efficiency. It beeps at you if you drive too aggressively, so it’ll also make you a safer driver. As a fun side note, you can also see where you've had the most fun on your drive (see above).

How to improve your driving with apps
Harry's Lap Timer

Harry’s LapTimer

Cost: $8.99 - $27.99
iOS: Yes
Android: Yes
What it does: This one's purely for performance driving. You can see where you’re turning, braking, or hitting the gas too early or late, and compare different laps to improve your driving line. If you spring for the pricier versions (and you should), you can record video, complete with data overlays, straight from your phone.

Use these apps to become a better driver
gMeter

gMeter

Cost: $8.99
iOS: Yes
Android: No
What it does: The gMeter app was originally intended as an on-board dynamometer and, by taking everything from wind resistance to atmospheric conditions, it’s actually very advanced compared to similar apps. So much so in fact that it has acceleration charts that tell you exactly how much time you’re wasting on your launch off the light and while shifting, so you know what to work on.

related

13 Car Hacks You Probably Aren't Doing (But Should)
These apps will make you a better driver
SpeedPro

SpeedPro

Cost: $1.99
iOS: Yes
Android: No
What it does: It perpetually verifies your speed to a fraction of a mile per hour via GPS, and it accounts for elevation with the United States Geological Survey. It can also mirror your screen, so if you securely place your phone on your dashboard, it’ll act as a heads up display.

Apps to make you a better driver
Torque

Torque

Cost: $4.95 + OBD-II Adapter
iOS: No
Android: Yes
What it does: Torque uses the same sort of OBD-II adapter as Automatic, but it lets you build out custom displays so you can see virtually every aspect of your car’s behavior—and how you’ve been driving it. Essentially, you can use your phone as an auxiliary instrument cluster and not have to worry about how hot your engine is getting during your commute.

Apps to make you a better driver
Waze

Waze

Cost: Free
iOS: Yes
Android: Yes
What it does: Using crowdsourced data for things like traffic conditions and cheap gas stations, it helps you save time and money.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's pretty sure the Automatic app turned into R2 with all the beeping sounds it made during testing.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Hidden Red Flags to Watch Out for When Buying a Used Car

related

READ MORE
Looks Like Tesla Is Finally Getting Its Shit Together

related

READ MORE
The Absolute Best Cars of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like