These Are The Best Vintage Ferraris We Saw At Pebble Beach

Published On 08/20/2014
All the best Ferraris we saw at Pebble Beach
All Photos: Ted Gushue for Supercompressor
Looking for the one percent's one percent? It's here. 

What you’re seeing is an extraordinary group of vintage Ferrari race cars. Some are relatively inexpensive, between $800,000-900,000 (keyword being "relative"). Meanwhile some, on a good day, would cross into the eight-figure range. These are the ultimate play toys, all brought out for the ultimate show, to which we were fortunate enough to snag an invite.

Enjoy. 

The drivers seat of Ralph Lauren's 1961 Ferrari 250 TRI61 Fantuzzi Spyder. Bastard.

