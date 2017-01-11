Cars

The Best Hood Ornaments We Saw At Pebble Beach This Year

Pebble Beach Hood Ornaments
All Photos: Ted Gushue for Supercompressor
"It's the Oscars of the car world," explained our host from Parmigiani Fleurier and Bugatti at last weekend's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

She most certainly wasn't wrong. While strolling around the links at Pebble Beach Golf, we noticed a microcosm of "Oscar" quality statues and shapes bolted to the hoods of some of the world's rarest automobiles. 

Below you'll find our favorites. Don't be embarrassed if you don't recognize some of them or the brand of car they're attached to—chances are you're looking at one of the only examples left on the road. Enjoy!

1939 Packard Super 8 Hood Ornament

1939 Packard Super Eight

1929 Rolls Royce Phantom I Brewster Riviera Hood Ornament

1929 Rolls Royce Phantom I Brewster Riviera

1936 Cadillac LaSalle Hood Ornament

1936 Cadillac LaSalle

1915 Pierce-Arrow 48 7 Passenger Suburban Hood Ornament

1915 Pierce-Arrow 48 7 Passenger Suburban

1933 Delage D8S de Villars Cabriolet Hood Ornament

1933 Delage D8S de Villars Cabriolet

1919 Pierce Arrow Convertible Hood Ornament

1919 Pierce Arrow Convertible

1958 Tatra T603 Aerodynamic Sedan Hood Ornament

1958 Tatra T603 Aerodynamic Sedan

1937 Cadillac 370D Fleetwood Town Cabriolet Hood Ornament

1937 Cadillac 370D Fleetwood Town Cabriolet

1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Fernandez et Darrin Coupé de Ville Hood Ornament

1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Fernandez et Darrin Coupé de Ville

1935 Bugatti Roadster

1935 Bugatti Roadster

1927 Mercedes-Benz 630K Hibbard & Darrin Convertible Hood Ornament

1927 Mercedes-Benz 630K Hibbard & Darrin Convertible

1936 Aston Martin Speed Model Hood Ornament

1936 Aston Martin Speed Model

1933 Pierce Arrow Sedan Hood Ornament

1933 Pierce Arrow Sedan

1936 Delage D6-70 Figoni & Falaschi Milord Cabriolet Hood Ornament

1936 Delage D6-70 Figoni & Falaschi Milord Cabriolet

1934 Packard Convertible

1934 Packard Convertible


Ted Gushue is the Executive Editor of Supercompressor. After the 2014 Concours d'Elegance, his liver will never be the same. Hear him complain on Twitter @Tedgushue.

