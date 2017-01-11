The Best Bond Cars on eBay, 8/26/14

"Bond. James Bond."—Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig
Nothing but the very best cars that Bond has driven...all on eBay Motors this week.
2009 Aston Martin DBS V12
Take an already gorgeous Aston Martin, add some Alcantara to the mix to complement a dash full of aluminum and carbon fiber, and toss a 510 hp V12 under the hood for good measure. The result is a sublime, 190 mph grand tourer that’s so close to perfection that not even Bond needed many modifications. [More pics…]
2002 BMW Z8
Designed by Henrik Fisker (as in, Fisker Karma) as a modern version of BMW’s legendary 507 Roadster, the Z8 has the same nearly-400 hp V8 that the M5 ran in those days. The bottom line is that it’s sexy and it’s fast, and it doesn’t seem to ever really depreciate. Bonus: It’s stunning in black. [More pics…]
1985 Saab 900
The car of choice for Bond in numerous novels, the Saab 900 is essentially a modern classic. This one doesn’t have the missiles or communications systems that Bond had, obviously, but it’s still an understated ride that is both classy and inconspicuous. This particular one is in fantastic shape, especially for a car three decades old, and is pretty much ready for daily-driver use. [More pics…]
1971 Mustang Mach 1
Without buying the actual movie car, this is as close as you’ll get to owning that gorgeous Mach 1 in which Bond made his escape from an evil laboratory in the middle of the Nevada desert. This car has been so immaculately maintained that what you’re looking at is its original, 43-year-old paint. Not a bad package in which to carry the glorious Ford 351 C that made this car legendary. [More pics…]
2003 Aston Martin Vanquish
A decade ago, if you wanted the best Aston Martin had to offer, you shelled out up to a quarter of a million dollars for a Vanquish. It features a glorious V12 that Aston made by literally taking two Ford V6s and doing some extremely complicated addition. This one’s got relatively low mileage and is well under $100K right now, so it might just be a great deal for someone. [More pics…]
2004 Jaguar XKR
Forget self-targeting machine guns or missiles popping out of the doors. This is a car that’s nothing but a gloriously wooden dash, great leather, drop dead sexy looks...and about 400 hp stuffed under the hood in the form of a supercharged V8. And for under $20,000, this one’s a steal. [More pics…]
1971 Triumph Stag
This checks just about every box you could want in an old British car. It’s a gorgeous roadster with a V8 that Triumph developed specifically for the Stag. It weighs roughly 2,800 pounds, too, which makes it pretty light by today’s standards. All in all, it’s a good all around car, and you’re unlikely to see another driving down the road. [More pics…]
