The Week In Bikes, International Motorcycle Fair Edition

This week at Intermot—the International Motorcycle Fair in Cologne, Germany—some of the world’s top motorcycle manufacturers dropped some seriously intense machinery. A few, like the impossibly cool Ducati Scrambler and utterly ridiculous Kawasaki Ninja H2R, you’ve already read about. What follows is a sampling of some of the very best of the rest that debuted this week.
BMW R1200R
Forget the looks, because you can see for yourself that this bike is drop dead gorgeous. What you’re looking at is a 125 hp roadster that will do everything in its power to make you look like a pro. It goes far beyond just ABS and stability control—it can not only detect banking to determine how aggressively you’re riding, it’ll adjust the suspension settings based on both the road conditions and your riding style. It’s like magic.
Triumph Street Triple RX
The name might sound like some sort of X Games moto move, but the Street Triple RX is essentially 106 hp from three cylinders wrapped inside one of the most beautiful rides ever to come from the country that also gave us Jaguar and Aston Martin. It’s basically equal parts sport bike and roadster.
Zero Motorcycles’ Zero S
The electric bike manufacturer did some serious revamping of its entire lineup, which means you’re staring at a bike that not only has the range (185 mi) to get you out to some fun backroads, but has a proper suspension so it’s actually fun once you get there. There are so many small improvements at play here (better tires, ABS…) that this is basically a brand new bike.
Suzuki’s GSX-S1000 Series
Suzuki just dropped two versions of essentially the same bike: The GSX-S1000F that you see here, and its naked brother, the GSX-S1000. Both use the same basic engine from the racier GSX-R, albeit with a more street- and budget-friendly tune, but it’s mounted in a brand new, all-aluminum frame. Fully adjustable suspension up front works in tandem with a suite of stability control systems to make sure you keep it pointed in the right direction.
KTM’s electric Freeride E-SM
Since KTM first launched an electric bike a few years ago, they’ve been tinkering, and they finally have a solution to the problem of battery life: this is likely the first production electric motorcycle with an easily changeable battery, so when you run out of juice, you can swap in a new one and go back to jumping mounds of dirt. The batteries recharge in about 80 minutes, too, so your downtime is practically nothing.
