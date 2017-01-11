9 Fantastic Cars That Were Overshadowed At The Detroit Auto Show This Year

This week you've either been swooning over the absolutely bonkers Ford GT (or whining about its engine), while having to discretely hide an automotive erection for the NSX, Raptor, and GT350 R. That, or you're Kurt Busch's ex-girlfriend and have been on a covert mission, out of radio communication for a few days.
Either way, here's a quick look at a few cars that deserved a bit more of the spotlight than they ended up with.
Porsche's 911 Targa 4 GTS
More power, more sporty looks, and less weight. That's the tried and tested combo the engineers in Stuttgart went with for the latest iteration of the Targa. 430 hp is a nice element, and the interior's dominated by Alcantara, as leather weighs twice as much.
Infiniti's Q60 Concept
It looks like Infiniti's getting serious about a luxury coupe with sporting intentions. A twin-turbo V6 lurks beneath those decidedly aggressive lines and common sense says the car will be toned down a bit before the production version drops. But there's no doubt this is Infiniti's warning shot to Lexus and the Germans.
Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
If the only thing bothering you about the Alfa Romeo 4C is the lack of sky when you look up, Alfa just fixed that. Not only is the new Spider topless, it actually has two tops. There's a carbon fiber hardtop, or a soft top you can keep in the car. You know, for when the sky turns grey.
Mercedes C 450 AMG 4-MATIC
367 hp is just the beginning of the C 450; the fun stuff comes courtesy of an AWD system throwing two thirds of the power to the back, so it feels more like RWD. As the proverbial foot in the door to the world of AMG, there's also a bevy of visual enhancements both inside and out.
Buick Avenir
Avenir takes its name from the French word for coming soon, and that's encouraging. Take a close look here, because this car's all about details, then look at the lines. This Avenir won't see production in and of itself, but there's a good chance a lot of the styling cues will.
Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE
VW's US-oriented crossover SUV is a plugin hybrid, but it's a plugin hybrid putting out 355 hp, and effectively getting 70 mpg. It's capable of running in full electric mode, and because of how the electric motors adjust output, VW says the CC GTE will be quite the off-roader. Production of something loosely similar is slated for the end of 2016, so we'll have to wait to find out if that's true.
Chevy Volt
The Volt is Chevrolet's flagship electric vehicle, so the newest iteration is an important litmus test for the company's electric aspirations. As such, it's sleeker, lighter, and faster...which are three things likely not in most Volt owners' vocabularies. Still, the longer range of this Volt means 80 percent of all mileage will be done without even burning an ounce of gasoline, according to GM's estimates.
Buick Cascada
Okay, so the Cascada is technically going to be an Opel in Europe, but an entry level Buick convertible with 200 hp? It might just be worth trying out. According to the engineers, you can put the top up or down at speeds up to 31 mph.
Ram 1500 Rebel
The Rebel's a middle ground between the all-around performance of the Raptor and the daily practicality of a "normal" base 1500 Ram. It features more ground clearance, but it's really all about the styling—the seats are vinyl so you're less likely to destroy them, and the pattern's actually a match for the truck's tires.
