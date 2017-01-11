Concepts & Customs: The Best In Automotive Design, SEMA Edition

Every year, the SEMA Show is the one event where manufacturers meet in Vegas to drop the coolest new cars they possibly can. Granted, most won't ever be produced, but as a showcase to present customers with ideas for how to modify their cars, SEMA is unrivaled. These are just a handful of the best cars manufacturers brought to the show this year.
2015 COPO Camaro
2015 is the final year of the current Camaro chassis, so GM is sending it off with a swan song, revamping the ultra-limited COPO drag racing package. Every one of the 69 produced will feature a full drag race-ready cage, and the suspension has been heavily reworked specifically for driving in a straight line as fast as possible.
Ford Mustang King Cobra
Beyond reviving a name steeped in Mustang tradition, Ford's brought the King Cobra back as a blueprint for how to make your own Hellcat-taming Mustang. It's a 600 hp purebred dragster that can keep up with Dodge's most powerful offerings, thanks to a dedicated suspension designed to keep as much weight as possible on the rear tires. Almost everything on it can be bought directly from the Ford Performance Parts catalog. Well, except for that snakeskin wrap.
Speedhunters x Scion FR-S
Scion partnered with a trio of outlets to put their twist on the Scion FR-S, and the Speedhunters team worked up a brilliant homage to Toyota's race cars of the 1980s. It's a fully capable track car, complete with a cage, adjustable suspension, and everything else you'd need, right down to tow straps in case the unthinkable happens.
800 hp Blood Type Racing x Hyundai Genesis
After changing out nearly every internal part of the engine to ensure it can withstand the insane amounts of turbo boost required to get the 2.0 liter four cylinder up to 800 hp, Chicago-based BTR set about beefing up the chassis so it wouldn't completely fall apart the first time all that power was applied. Ultimately, they've done the impossible, and developed a Hyundai that looks legitimately fun to drive.
The Unplugged Performance Tesla
Unplugged is a shop that's all about taking the Tesla and making it better. Now, they've gone past simply doing a few body parts and produced a complete car. The wheels, body, and interior have all been so heavily made over, the end result is a night and day improvement over the original.
