Cars

Concepts & Customs: The Designs To Be Thankful For

By Published On 11/28/2014 By Published On 11/28/2014
Concepts to be Thankful For
General Motors

More Like This

related

600 hp Trucks and Remarkable Rally Cars: This Week's Best In Automotive Design

related

Street Legal Lotuses and Dirty VW Speed: The Best In Automotive Design, 1/23/15

related

9 Fantastic Cars That Were Overshadowed At The Detroit Auto Show This Year

related

The Best New Automotive Designs: Making Europe's Finest Even Finer

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

Whether a concept vehicle is something that has actually been built, that you hope will be built, or that only exists in reverie, you can thank it for stoking your imagination and showing you what's possible in the future. These five have all pushed boundaries in different ways, and for that, we should all be thankful.

Related

related

Someone Please Build These Sexy Custom Bikes From Gannet Designs

related

Meet The Future Of Audi: The A9 'Prologue'

More Like This

related

600 hp Trucks and Remarkable Rally Cars: This Week's Best In Automotive Design

related

Street Legal Lotuses and Dirty VW Speed: The Best In Automotive Design, 1/23/15

related

9 Fantastic Cars That Were Overshadowed At The Detroit Auto Show This Year

related

The Best New Automotive Designs: Making Europe's Finest Even Finer

related

Someone Please Build These Sexy Custom Bikes From Gannet Designs
Concepts to be Thankful For
Steve Morfouasse

Ferrari 458 GTO
Amazingly, this Ferrari mashup was penned by a 17-year-old in France, who dedicated over 200 hours to perfecting it. It's equal parts 288 GTO and 458 Italia, with a few tweaks that give it over 700 hp. The left side of your brain knows this car can never exist. The right side keeps telling lefty to shut the hell up.

Concepts to be Thankful For
Infiniti

Infiniti SYNAPTIQ
Some of Infiniti's designers might have had a little too much fun while designing this one. It's part of an entire vision of sports in 2029, in which the pod in the middle fits into three different vehicles including road racing, rally, and flying. It's as absurd as it is beautiful.

The Concepts to be Thankful for.
David Williams / Exotic Rides

The ERW70 Supercar
ER stands for Exotic Rides, a Miami-based company that's spent about 20 years customizing cars. The W's for David Williams, the Aussie car nut/designer who first dreamed up the lines. And the 70 is where it gets good: as in 7.0 liters of Chevy LS7 good. A Corvette-powered American supercar concept that looks like a Ferrari? It might never happen, but if it does, it's gonna be filthy sexy.

Chaparral 2X Vision Gran Tursimo
Decades ago, Chaparral was a small West Texas company full of engineers, who developed concepts like ground effects and used giant fans to suck their race cars to the ground. It's been years since the name Chaparral took on the McLarens and Ferraris of the world, and Chevy just resurrected it. This particular concept is the future; it's propelled by lasers that create a series of sonic booms to push it along. In theory, that is.

related

Meet The Future Of Audi: The A9 'Prologue'
Concepts to be Thankful For

Tim Love's Ultimate Tailgate Tundra
Tim Love is a master of anything meat-related. No kidding, you can get grilled Kangaroo at some of his restos. Naturally, his idea of a killer truck is centered on food. The condensed version? Three TVs (two 24"ers, one 40"), a PS4, and a sound system do all the entertaining while the 27" infrared grill does its thing with whatever food you pulled from the built-in coolers. And for libations? Separate taps for beer and wine.

Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. Tim Love taught him a new way to cook a burger a few years ago. It changed his life.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Street Legal Lotuses and Dirty VW Speed: The Best In Automotive Design, 1/23/15
Concepts & Customs

related

READ MORE
600 hp Trucks and Remarkable Rally Cars: This Week's Best In Automotive Design
Concepts & Customs

related

READ MORE
Concepts & Customs: The Best In Automotive Design, 10/24/14
Concepts & Customs

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like