Concepts & Customs: The Designs To Be Thankful For

Whether a concept vehicle is something that has actually been built, that you hope will be built, or that only exists in reverie, you can thank it for stoking your imagination and showing you what's possible in the future. These five have all pushed boundaries in different ways, and for that, we should all be thankful.
Ferrari 458 GTO
Amazingly, this Ferrari mashup was penned by a 17-year-old in France, who dedicated over 200 hours to perfecting it. It's equal parts 288 GTO and 458 Italia, with a few tweaks that give it over 700 hp. The left side of your brain knows this car can never exist. The right side keeps telling lefty to shut the hell up.
Infiniti SYNAPTIQ
Some of Infiniti's designers might have had a little too much fun while designing this one. It's part of an entire vision of sports in 2029, in which the pod in the middle fits into three different vehicles including road racing, rally, and flying. It's as absurd as it is beautiful.
The ERW70 Supercar
ER stands for Exotic Rides, a Miami-based company that's spent about 20 years customizing cars. The W's for David Williams, the Aussie car nut/designer who first dreamed up the lines. And the 70 is where it gets good: as in 7.0 liters of Chevy LS7 good. A Corvette-powered American supercar concept that looks like a Ferrari? It might never happen, but if it does, it's gonna be filthy sexy.
Chaparral 2X Vision Gran Tursimo
Decades ago, Chaparral was a small West Texas company full of engineers, who developed concepts like ground effects and used giant fans to suck their race cars to the ground. It's been years since the name Chaparral took on the McLarens and Ferraris of the world, and Chevy just resurrected it. This particular concept is the future; it's propelled by lasers that create a series of sonic booms to push it along. In theory, that is.
Tim Love's Ultimate Tailgate Tundra
Tim Love is a master of anything meat-related. No kidding, you can get grilled Kangaroo at some of his restos. Naturally, his idea of a killer truck is centered on food. The condensed version? Three TVs (two 24"ers, one 40"), a PS4, and a sound system do all the entertaining while the 27" infrared grill does its thing with whatever food you pulled from the built-in coolers. And for libations? Separate taps for beer and wine.
