Concepts & Customs: The Best In Automotive Design, 10/31/14

Your weekly look at the finest tuner cars, design concepts, and custom-built cars in the world.
Audi R8 Competition
Audi's actually going to make this one, albeit just 60 of them. A 570 hp V10 lifted from their Le Mans racing series competitor pushes the car to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, and it'll hit 199 mph. It's also grown some carbon fiber appendages designed to keep the tires firmly planted at those speeds.
Ford Troller T4 Concept
Brazil's Troller T4 is the retro Bronco-like SUV Ford needs to bring to America. That's still unlikely to happen, but that won't stop Ford from teasing with upgrades including a steel plate to protect the engine from large rocks, a snorkel for when you're in deep water, a winch for when you're stuck in deep water thanks to some large rocks, and a much nicer interior, in cause all of that fails and you've gotta wait a while.
Lister's New $3,000,000 Supercar
Historically, Lister has followed through on promises: their modified Jags took the factory teams to the woodshed back in the 1950s, the Lister Storm was a Jag-based, half million dollar, 200 mph rocket ship in the early '90s, and their new-old Knobbly is utterly amazing. Simply put, the fact that they're announcing a new project is going to become a big deal in the near future.
The Techart-Tuned Porsche Macan
The Porsche Macan's a fine vehicle straight from the factory. Still, Techart's spent years making a name for itself by taking fine Porsches and making them better. They just gave the Macan a comprehensive package. It's got 450 hp, a lower and stiffer suspension, a custom interior, and plenty of carbon trim pieces to finish off the look.
SR Auto's BMW i3
It's funny, but at the present time there's not a whole lot you can do to safely supe up an electric motor. Canadian tuner SR Auto had an i3 in the shop and couldn't even find wheels for it. What you see here is the result of several months worth of work just to fit a proper set onto the car. Baby steps.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He really, really wants Ford to bring that Troller T4 to the US as the Bronco.