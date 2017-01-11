5 Retro Rides That'll Make You Want To Hit The Road

Your weekly CliffsNotes on the best custom bikes in the known universe.
Mike Meyers’ Honda CX500 RR
Whenever someone builds a bike for themselves rather than a customer, it tends to seem a little more nuanced, with a more subtle appeal for connoisseurs. This build is no different, starting with an old Honda CX500 which was mocked constantly by its owners. They’re not mocking it now, thanks to a calculated build focused on highlighting the beautiful—and frameless—engine. [See More]
H/T: Return of the Cafe Racers
Moto Studio's Moto Guzzi 1100 Sport
Florida-based Moto Studio's prime objective with this bike was to make it feel like a sport bike. The Guzzi 1100 went on a massive diet, shedding anything that wasn't absolutely vital, before being converted into the work of art you see here. Cutting weight even further is tough...unless you work with a company specializing in carbon fiber. Most of the body work you see here weighs less than a gallon of milk. Think about that for a minute. [See more]
Cafe Racer Dreams BMW R80ST
Whenever CRD builds a Beamer, chances are it's going to be a stunner. This R80's no exception to that rule. It's been significantly lowered from stock for an appropriate stance, then built up from a careful composite of a few different old BMWs, all aged with a similar patina. The end result is a bike that looks like it's simply aged very well from the factory. [See More]
H/T: BikeEXIF
Analog Motorcycles’ Ducati Super Scrambler
When your company specializes in making niche motorcycle products, things get a lot easier to justify. The time spent making this Ducati mindblowingly perfect—its mission statement revolved around competing with modern Triumphs—is more than offset by the ability to manufacture and sell pieces like the luggage rack on back. The fact that it’s one of the cleanest Ducatis you’ll ever see is just a bonus. [See More]
One Down Four Up's Yamaha DT250
Take a bike that's on the pretty light side to begin with, and start removing some parts while swapping others for aluminum, and you've got a glorified paperweight. That's a good thing. The whole point of this Yamaha is to make it ridiculously easy to drive daily, which is made all the more easy when it weighs nothing. As a beautiful side effect, it's significantly faster than stock now, without doing much to the engine besides a refresh. [See More]
