The Best Custom Motorcylces In The World, August 28th 2014

Gasser Customs' Honda CB750 "Titan"

Take a classic old Honda, soup it up by expanding the engine's capacity and adding a bunch of modern electronics, and you've got a good start. But the guys at Gasser were just getting started. They wanted the bike to look straight outta the 1950s and early '60s, so they went about cleaning it up and giving it details like whitewall tires. It's nice enough that Jay Leno happened to see them driving down the road, and had his minions track them down so he could feature the bike.



Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He'd love to see Triumph actually produce the bike the company's own engineers developed.