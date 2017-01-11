The Best Custom Motorcylces In The World, August 28th 2014

Welcome to the Week in Bikes, your weekly CliffsNotes for the best new custom bikes in the world.
Macco Motors' "Mr Green" Moto Guzzi
Before its current incarnation as a very green and very mean looking machine, this Guzzi V7 Classic was the transport mode of choice for a husband and wife's series of road trips around Europe. Now, it's even better for long hauls with a much more comfortable suspension, handlebars specifically designed for a clip-on GPS unit, and that incredibly beautiful wrapped exhaust.
The Huscati
This bike started out life as one of Husqvarna's press fleet rides, when some clumsy journalist* lost control and did a fair amount of damage. As a result, it was picked up on the cheap, stripped down into the beautiful form you see here, and given one hell of a party piece: the front end is pure Ducati, and is used for a sports setup, while for the street it retains the original Husqvarna front, and the swap only takes about 30 minutes. Not too shabby.
H/T: The Bike Shed
*It wasn't us, we swear.
Kevil's Boat-inspired Bobber
This vintage BMW boxer was commissioned to look just like a Riva speedboat you'd typically see zipping across a Northern Italian lake. As a result, it's full of shiny bits and turquoise. Of course, every aspect of the bike has been thoroughly brought up to spec, while the brown leather seat and luggage rack complete the look.
Skunkworks Triumph Scrambler
The term "home built" doesn't really describe the awesomeness that is this bike. It was built over a period of four years by a group of guys who worked on it in their spare time...but the guys all happen to be actual Triumph chassis engineers who wanted to see how good a big bike could be at off-roading. There's a great story here and it's well worth the read, but basically, this is one of the best-developed bikes you'll ever see.
H/T: BikeEXIF
Gasser Customs' Honda CB750 "Titan"
Take a classic old Honda, soup it up by expanding the engine's capacity and adding a bunch of modern electronics, and you've got a good start. But the guys at Gasser were just getting started. They wanted the bike to look straight outta the 1950s and early '60s, so they went about cleaning it up and giving it details like whitewall tires. It's nice enough that Jay Leno happened to see them driving down the road, and had his minions track them down so he could feature the bike.
