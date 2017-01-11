The Best Custom Motorcycles in the World, 12/12/14

Hammer KraftRad's BMW R100R

First off, the guy who hand-banged the aluminum into the shapes that you're currently drooling over is actually named Michael Hammer, which is too perfect of a name to not mention. He also picked this bike up after having a few cold ones with a friend who had his eye on Michael's Yamaha. He went to work quickly, cleaning up the look, hiding all the electronic bits, and giving it a more modern performance in the process.



