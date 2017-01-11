The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 12/18/14

Smokin' Customs' "Elegant Bastard" RnineT

In its own words, Amsterdam-based Smokin' Customs is for people with money burning a hole in their pocket, so it kinda makes sense they'd attack BMW's hottest new retrobike. The tank is hand-beat aluminum and there's hand-laid carbon fiber in several spots, but check out that seat. It's antelope.



