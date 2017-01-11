The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 12/4/14

Your weekly CliffsNotes on the best custom bikes in the known universe...
Maidstone's Harley Davidson Special
This what happens when a well-funded Harley Davidson dealer in England decides to do its own cafe racer. Maidstone's top tech guy used to head up the wrenching side of the factory Suzuki team, and as you might expect, the first thing he did was rework the suspension to turn the Harley into a cornering machine. Then, budget be damned, he hit up some of the top names in the industry, like Roland Sands and Biltwell, to overhaul the bike's aesthetic. It's actually for sale at just under $22,000 if you find yourself smitten by it.
Mean Green Customs' Royal Enfield "Nevermore"
You've seen the work of Mean Green before—it's a relatively new shop in India that really cuts loose on its builds. For this one, the guys started with a Royal Enfield engine, then built the rest of the bike from scratch with the intent of keeping it stealthy in appearance, which is why your butt sits below the top of the tires. Look more closer in their photo gallery, and you'll see LED turn signals built into the handlebars, and a seriously sick looking tachometer.
Triumph's Scrambler Concept
A few of Trumph's engineers set out to see what the future could hold for the British manufacturer, and this is it. They replaced all the steel on the frame with aluminum and titanium, souped up the engine, had a fiberglass fuel tank made, then gave it a full on dirt bike suspension. Triumph, if you're reading this, please make this. Don't change a thing.
H/T: Silodrome
Old Empire Motorcycles' Ducati 900SS Typhoon
Yeah, this sweet vintage bike that looks like it's from the 1920s, that has a headlight surround made from brass, is actually from the 1990s. The guys at OEM took on the Ducati as a sort of pet project and went crazy. The amount and the quality of brass and leatherwork here is beautifully insane. It's worth a closer look.
Condor Werke A580 Swiss Army Bike
Technically, this is a restoration, not a custom job, but it's still such a rare bike that it's worthy. Post WWII, the Swiss Army wanted a bike on par with the Germans' BMWs. Condor had been building bikes since the late 1800s, and put together this number, complete with an eight speed gearbox—four for roads, four for more entertaining terrain. The fact that it's virtually indestructible is a pretty nice bonus.
H/T: BikeEXIF
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's a little embarrassed to admit he'd never heard of Condor until seeing this bike.