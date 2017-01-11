The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 2/12/15

Revival Cycles' Ducati 900 SS Sport Production

There were only 80 of these bikes built in 1997, so it was kind of a rare ride even before Revival applied its talents. The frame's completely custom, and everything from the handlebars to the wheel spacers is a completely house-made part. The engine's a properly hopped up version of the original, and to help the lucky rider have fun with it, the electronics suite on board will show you everything from how long it took you to hit 60 mph to what your last lap time was. [See More]



Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's jealous of anyone skilled enough to give up a job restoring vintage F1 cars.