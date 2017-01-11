5 Custom Motorcycles That Belong In Your Garage Right Now

Motofication's BMW K100 K-Fe Evo II

This bike's got a makeover from a German builder for a Swiss client...which meant all sorts of legal wrangling with regard to what is and isn't legal on a Swiss bike. The bottom line is that there's a lot more work going on with this bike than meets the eye. At the end of the day, though, it's a beautiful six cylinder bike that looks just about perfect for a run through some Alpine passes.



