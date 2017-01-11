The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 2/5/15

Cleveland Cycleworks' Funnycar Homage

The super-short version is that this bike was used to launch the Cleveland Cycleworks brand in Southeast Asia. The longer and cooler version is that it's about as crazy a bike as you're likely to see. Obviously, there's the moveable bodywork that raises up like a drag racing funnycar, but take an even closer look at all the custom work, and you'll see no end to the attention detail.

H/T: BikeEXIF



