The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 1/15/15

Vintage Steele's Yamaha Scrambler

Vermont-based Vintage Steel cleaned this bike up quite a bit by lobbing off the fenders and stitching a custom seat before powder coating the frame black and giving the tank a fresh coat of paint. Somewhat surprisingly, the engine is still as strong as the day it left the factory, without anything more than basic maintenance.



