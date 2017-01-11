The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 1/15/15

Your weekly CliffsNotes on the best custom bikes in the known universe...
Kickmoto's Honda CB550 "Logan"
Kickmoto's a relatively new venture from a trio of Nova Scotian riding enthusiasts hell-bent on doing as much as possible completely on their own. If this bike—just their first official build—is any indication of what's to come, that's a very good thing. The detail work here is amazing, right down to the seat, which was made using an ordinary Singer sewing machine.
Home Built Kawasaki KZ650
The painstaking home-build from a guy who's as talented as he is klutzy, this Kawasaki started out as somewhat of a beater (he got it for less than $500), then gradually improved as the owner would make some improvements, accidentally break some bits, and replace them with parts from other bikes. It might seem haphazard, but the end result certainly says otherwise.
H/T: The Bike Shed
Cafe Racer Dreams' BMW R100
Madrid-based CRD has made quite a splash in the past year with a string of righteous air-cooled BMW builds. This one's got the suspension of a Yamaha to go along with a thoroughly modernized electrical system and some of CRD's proprietary parts. But none of that matters compared to the beautiful patina of the tank and the similarly gorgeous exhaust.
Chappell Customs' Honda CB350
The operating concept here was to design a bike that's "antique and expensive looking". Well it just so happens that there was some translucent copper powder laying around, and after a little experimentation, Chappell realized it fit the bill perfectly. Aside from some personal quirks (check out the bottle opener by the seat!), the rest of the job was mostly cleanup work, and it's safe to say: job well done.
H/T: Pipeburn
Vintage Steele's Yamaha Scrambler
Vermont-based Vintage Steel cleaned this bike up quite a bit by lobbing off the fenders and stitching a custom seat before powder coating the frame black and giving the tank a fresh coat of paint. Somewhat surprisingly, the engine is still as strong as the day it left the factory, without anything more than basic maintenance.
