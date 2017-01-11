Cars

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 1/15/15

By Published On 01/15/2015 By Published On 01/15/2015
The Week in Bikes
Azariah Aker
More Like This

related

5 Retro Rides That'll Make You Want To Hit The Road

related

5 Custom Motorcycles That Would Make The Fonz Say 'Ayyyyy'

related

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 2/12/15

related

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 2/5/15

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

Your weekly CliffsNotes on the best custom bikes in the known universe...

Related

related

Revival Masters The BMW R nineT

related

Deus Customs' New Bike "Pegasus" Is The Stuff Of Legend
More Like This

related

5 Retro Rides That'll Make You Want To Hit The Road

related

5 Custom Motorcycles That Would Make The Fonz Say 'Ayyyyy'

related

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 2/12/15

related

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 2/5/15

related

Revival Masters The BMW R nineT
Kickmoto
Kickmoto

Kickmoto's Honda CB550 "Logan"
Kickmoto's a relatively new venture from a trio of Nova Scotian riding enthusiasts hell-bent on doing as much as possible completely on their own. If this bike—just their first official build—is any indication of what's to come, that's a very good thing. The detail work here is amazing, right down to the seat, which was made using an ordinary Singer sewing machine.

The Week in Bikes
The Bike Shed

Home Built Kawasaki KZ650
The painstaking home-build from a guy who's as talented as he is klutzy, this Kawasaki started out as somewhat of a beater (he got it for less than $500), then gradually improved as the owner would make some improvements, accidentally break some bits, and replace them with parts from other bikes. It might seem haphazard, but the end result certainly says otherwise.

H/T: The Bike Shed

The Best Custom Bikes in the World
Enrique Pacheco

Cafe Racer Dreams' BMW R100
Madrid-based CRD has made quite a splash in the past year with a string of righteous air-cooled BMW builds. This one's got the suspension of a Yamaha to go along with a thoroughly modernized electrical system and some of CRD's proprietary parts. But none of that matters compared to the beautiful patina of the tank and the similarly gorgeous exhaust.

The Week in Bikes
Pipeburn

Chappell Customs' Honda CB350
The operating concept here was to design a bike that's "antique and expensive looking". Well it just so happens that there was some translucent copper powder laying around, and after a little experimentation, Chappell realized it fit the bill perfectly. Aside from some personal quirks (check out the bottle opener by the seat!), the rest of the job was mostly cleanup work, and it's safe to say: job well done.

H/T: Pipeburn

related

Deus Customs' New Bike "Pegasus" Is The Stuff Of Legend
The Best Custom Bikes in the World
Azariah Aker

Vintage Steele's Yamaha Scrambler
Vermont-based Vintage Steel cleaned this bike up quite a bit by lobbing off the fenders and stitching a custom seat before powder coating the frame black and giving the tank a fresh coat of paint. Somewhat surprisingly, the engine is still as strong as the day it left the factory, without anything more than basic maintenance.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. Literally every week he's in awe of the fabrication skills at these shops.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Custom Motorcycles in the World, 12/12/14
The Week In Bikes

related

READ MORE
The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, August 14th 2014
The Week In Bikes

related

READ MORE
The Best New Motorcycles In The World, EICMA Edition
The Week In Bikes

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like