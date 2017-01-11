The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, November 6th, 2014

Modern Metals' 1974 Honda CL 360

Originally bought for next to nothing as a non-working pile of junk, this bike went through a complete transformation in under six weeks. The frame's been massaged to tweak some of the lines, especially in the rear half by the seat area, and plenty of industry friends helped out with smaller items like the head lamp and the seat. Given the tight timeframe under which it was built, the level of detail work on this one's extraordinary.

H/T: Pipeburn



