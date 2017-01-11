The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, November 6th, 2014

Your weekly CliffsNotes on the best custom bikes in the world...
ER Motorcycles BMW R69S "Voltron"
By their own admission, the guys at Slovenia's ER Motorcycles built this bike to look a bit on the futuristic side. Beneath the skin, it's very much a vintage Beamer at heart, with bits and pieces from several different eras of BMW boxer thrown in. Outside, however, it's a combination of ideas they had while working on an earlier bike, all thrown into one. In case you're wondering, Voltron actually is named after The Defender of the Universe.
Cytech's Sub-Saharan BMW R45
Built exclusively as a work bike by a company that's been leading motorcycle tours of Africa since the 1970s, this old Beamer is designed to let you traverse the whole of sub-Saharan Africa "across previously closed borders," without letting you down. It's more powerful than stock so it can handle any terrain, it's actually in service as you read this, living the dream.
Cook Kid Customs' Suzuki GS450
Cook Kid Customs' client is a girl who liked the shop's previous builds enough to commission her own on the grounds that it didn't end up looking like a girl's bike. Of course, having a mostly open (read: loud) exhaust and "Bring The Noise" written on the side should answer any questions remaining questions. Overall, it's a weird mix of colors and styles, and somehow...it just comes together beautifully.
Analog Motorcycles' Blue Baron BMW R50
Starting with a list of criteria that pretty much started and ended with "make it blue," Analog essentially ripped this bike apart, had everything mechanical completely rebuilt, then set about bettering everything with milled aluminum in several crucial engineering spots. The end result is a bike that's capable of enduring even the winter-ravaged streets of Chicago.
Modern Metals' 1974 Honda CL 360
Originally bought for next to nothing as a non-working pile of junk, this bike went through a complete transformation in under six weeks. The frame's been massaged to tweak some of the lines, especially in the rear half by the seat area, and plenty of industry friends helped out with smaller items like the head lamp and the seat. Given the tight timeframe under which it was built, the level of detail work on this one's extraordinary.
