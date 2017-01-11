Cars

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, October 9th 2014

The Best Custom Bikes In The World
DP Customs
Welcome to the Week in Bikes, your weekly CliffsNotes for the best new custom bikes in the world.

SpecialK K1200 KAgusta
Larry Romestant

Romestant’s K1200 KAgusta SpecialK
By day, Larry Romestant is a mechanical engineer who has worked everywhere from Apple to Cisco to JBL. In his words, old BMW K1200s are “garish and lumpy,” so he spends his free time turning them into beauties like this “KAgusta” cafe racer. Most of the bike is actually two different Beamers spliced together with a lot of custom solutions. Some of them, like the thoroughly hidden cable-to-hydraulic-to-cable brake and clutch mechanism, have even been filed at the U.S. patent office.

The Best Custom Bikes In The World
H Garage 

H Garage’s Yamaha XT500 
Built on the premise that it would be used primarily for riding trails, this bike’s build began only after literally months of sketching different designs. Ultimately, that meant stripping the bike down completely, rebuilding it with a minimalist approach, and swapping the fuel tank for a narrower unit. After getting it mostly where it needed to be, the last few pieces, like the exhaust and the seat, were outsourced to some of the very best in the business.

The Best Custom Bikes In The World
DP Customs 

DP Customs’ Gulf liveried Steve McQueen Tribute Harley 
The brothers behind DP Customs have built their share of Harleys, but this one’s taking the looks department to the next level. Their client wanted to pay homage to Steve McQueen, and specifically with the Gulf livery that adorned his Porsche 917 in Le Mans. On a bike that’s been stretched over four inches and that sits on custom CNC’d wheels, that orange and blue looks just about perfect. 

The Best Custom Bikes In The World
Roland Sands

Roland Sands’ Dyna Ripper 
The newest project from Roland Sands is really more about comfort. It’s been suped-up, sure, with a revised V-Twin putting out 120 hp, but it also sits significantly higher up, thanks to some in-house fabricated suspension bits. It’s more or less equal parts cruiser and cafe, finished off with some exceptionally smooth fairing lines.

related

The Week In Bikes, International Motorcycle Fair Edition
The Best Custom Bikes In The World
Pipeburn

This Ex-Military Honda CB250G 
That this bike was built to exhibit a gorgeous patina doesn’t really tell the full story: it was built at home by a guy in a French metal band—apparently, such a thing exists—who bought it from the French army...without a rear end, working engine, or any style whatsoever. Even more impressive is that it was his first build, wherein he was learning as he went. Well done, sir.

H/T: Pipeburn


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’s all about that Gulf livery Harley...

