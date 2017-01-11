The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, October 16th 2014

Welcome to the Week in Bikes, your weekly CliffsNotes for the best new custom bikes in the world.
Renard Speed Shop’s Ducati Vento
Simply put, Renard Speed Shop doesn’t mess around, which you already know if you’re familiar with their insane Renard GT. For this Ducati, they prepped it from a performance standpoint, which meant going way above and beyond just adding new brakes and suspension, and stiffening the chassis significantly. With the riding characteristics up to a more modern standard, the rest was relatively easy, at least for a shop like Renard.
Down & Out’s Beemer Tracker
To give you an idea of the level of detail involved in this build, it was commissioned for one of the shop’s co-owners, rather than a customer. Literally every single component was rebuilt before reassembly. The frame now includes those awesome footrests, and whatever you do, don’t miss the details in the exhaust. You don’t see too many Y-pipes up by the fuel tank like that.
H/T: The Bike Shed
Hans Muth’s Suzuki Bandit Fatmile
Hans Muth is a guy with a long history of designing awesome bikes...for manufacturers like BMW and Suzuki. So, when Suzuki Europe wanted someone to create a showbike out of a Bandit 250, his phone rang. The entire front end was swapped for GSX-R parts, the tail is a custom fiberglass unit, and in between the two is essentially a who’s who list of high-end aftermarket parts. As a finishing touch, he threw a strip of leather over the fuel tank to match the seat, because why not?
Kruz & Co’s Yamaha XJR 1200
Sometimes, all it takes is a little money-crisis to spur creativity. Only the third bike ever built by Belgian shop Kruz & Co, an incredibly tight budget led to some brilliant creative fixes. The rear subframe got the bulk of the work, improving geometry and allowing most of the wiring to be hidden under the seat, but then the seat itself was taken from a Ducati. The fuel tank may look great, but it’s really 100% original except for the paint, and in back, the tail light came from a freaking caravan. Yeah.
Andreas Goldemann’s Honda Bol d’Or
Andreas is a medical intuitive, not an engineer. So it's impressive that he built this bike on his own, spending about 400 hours fabricating his own solutions to various challenges in the design of this absolutely gorgeous old Honda. It’s not a show queen, either. He rides it frequently, and in fact was recently pulled over in Germany, mostly just so the cops could get a closer look at the bike.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He likes cops that appreciate fine vehicles, but he’d much rather not get pulled over in the first place.