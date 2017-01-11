The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, October 16th 2014

Andreas Goldemann’s Honda Bol d’Or

Andreas is a medical intuitive, not an engineer. So it's impressive that he built this bike on his own, spending about 400 hours fabricating his own solutions to various challenges in the design of this absolutely gorgeous old Honda. It’s not a show queen, either. He rides it frequently, and in fact was recently pulled over in Germany, mostly just so the cops could get a closer look at the bike.



Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He likes cops that appreciate fine vehicles, but he’d much rather not get pulled over in the first place.